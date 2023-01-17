Where Wisconsin lands in ESPN’s “way too early” Top 25

Following Georgia taking home the national championship, ESPN released the first iteration of their “way too early” top 25.

Wisconsin landed just outside of the top teams, but was still listed in the “just missed” section.

Iowa barely slid into near the end of the rankings, while Penn State, Michigan, and Ohio State were near the top of the rankings. It’s no surprise that back-to-back champion Georgia ended up at the top of the rankings.

Who else ended up in ESPN’s first rankings of the offseason? Here is a complete look at the top 25, with a bonus of ten teams in the “just missed” section of the rankings:

Boise State

Dec 17, 2022; Frisco, Texas, USA; Boise State Broncos quarterback Taylen Green (10) scrambles out of the pocket against the North Texas Mean Green in the first half at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Maryland

Nov 5, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) throws a pass during warmups prior to the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Troy

Nov 12, 2022; Troy, Alabama, USA; Troy Trojans head coach Jon Sumrall celebrates with his team after a 10-9 victory against the Army Black Knights at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

UCLA

Nov 27, 2021; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) runs for 17 yards and a first down against the California Golden Bears in the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma

Oklahoma’s Billy Bowman (5) celebrates an interception with Danny Stutsman (28) and Jeffery Johnson (77) in the first half during the Bedlam college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Oklahoma State University Cowboys (OSU) at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Nov., 19, 2022.

Pittsburgh

Dec 4, 2021; Charlotte, NC, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers mascot ROC performs during the second half of the ACC championship game against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Mississippi State

Jan 2, 2023; Tampa, FL, USA;Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers (2) carries a flag after they beat Illinois Fighting Illini in honor of there head coach Mike Leach in the 2023 ReliaQuest Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas

Jan 1, 2022; Tampa, FL, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks running back Raheim Sanders (5) rushes with the ball during the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the 2022 Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Wisconsin

Dec 27, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Braelon Allen (0) runs the ball against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the first half of the 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

South Carolina

South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) rolls out from the pocket during the third quarter of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl of an NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 30, 2022 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish held off the South Carolina Gamecocks 45-38. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

Iowa

Nov 12, 2022; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Riley Moss (33) and defensive back Kaevon Merriweather (26) carry the Heartland Trophy after the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

James Madison

Louisville’s Tyler Hudson catches the ball against James Madison’s Chauncey Logan. Nov. 5, 2022

Texas Tech

Jul 14, 2022; Arlington, TX, USA; A view of the Texas Tech Red Raiders helmet logo during the Big 12 Media Day at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

UTSA

Dec 16, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; UTSA Roadrunners running back Kevorian Barnes (31) runs the ball against the Troy Trojans during the second half at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

North Carolina

Oct 16, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Sam Howell (7) with offensive coordinator Phil Longo after running for a touchdown in the third quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Ole Miss

Oct 31, 2020; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin congratulates Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) after a touchdown during the first half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Vanderbilt Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Tulane

Nov 17, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Tulane Green Wave running back Iverson Celestine (8) runs the ball against against the Southern Methodist Mustangs during the second half at Yulman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas State

Jul 14, 2022; Arlington, TX, USA; A view of the Kansas State Wildcats helmet logo during the Big 12 Media Day at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon State

Nov 19, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman B.J. Green II (35) hits Oregon State Beavers quarterback Ben Gulbranson (17) as he throws the ball at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe. Mandatory Credit: Joe Rondone-Arizona Republic

Texas

Texas running back Bijan Robinson (5) carries a ball during warmups before the Texas versus Oklahoma State football game at Darrell K. Royal Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021.

clemson

Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson (22) tackles Florida State running back Jashaun Corbin (0) during the first quarter Oct 30, 2021 in Clemson, South Carolina.

Notre Dame

Dec 28, 2019; Orlando, Florida, USA; The Notre Dame Fighting Irish mascot celebrates the field goal against the Iowa State Cyclones during the first half at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Utah

Utah Utes safety Kamo’i Latu (13) lines up on defense during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/Tyler Tate)

TCU

Jan 25, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head football coach Sonny Dykes and wife Kate during the game against the Texas Longhorns at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Washington

Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) lines up the offense for a snap against Texas during the Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 in San Antonio.

Tennessee

Sep 22, 2018; Knoxville, TN, USA; The 102,455 sign which is the seating capacity in Neyland Stadium and the Power T logo on the south entrance at Neyland Stadium at a game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Florida Gators. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon

Dec 29, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; The Oregon Ducks mascot on the field during the second half of the 2021 Alamo Bowl against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

LSU

LSU football coach Brian Kelly speaks to media following the first spring practice under him on March 24.

USC

Mar 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC football head coach Lincoln Riley attends the USC Trojans and the Arizona Wildcats men’s basketball game at Galen Center. The Wildcats won 91-71. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State

Nov 12, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford (14) runs with the ball during the second quarter against the Maryland Terrapins at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Maryland 30-0. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama

Nov 13, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama head coach Nick Saban watches the Crimson Tide warm up before playing New Mexico State at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Florida State

Nov 19, 2022; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State University tight end Markeston Douglas (85) catches a one-handed touchdown during the second half against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan

Sep 3, 2022; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) rushes for a touchdown in the second half against the Colorado State Rams at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State

Sep 24, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Cade Stover (8) celebrates the touchdown catch during the first quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia Bulldogs

Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; The Georgia Bulldogs mascot Uga on the sideline during the first half in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

