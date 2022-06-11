College athletics have changed forever with the implementation of the transfer portal and their ability to change schools one time without having to sit out a season.

All schools have fallen victim to offseason transfer portal attrition, and the University of Wisconsin is no different. Players leave a program for a multitude of reasons, whether that be in search of more playing time or simply to get closer to home.

Thankfully for UW, they’ve largely been able to keep their core pieces intact, while using their available scholarships to pursue immediate impact players to plug holes on the roster.

However, Wisconsin saw several players enter the transfer portal in hopes of finding a new home they deemed to be a better fit.

Here, in no particular order, are where Wisconsin football transfers will call home this upcoming season:

RB, Jalen Berger - Michigan State

OL, Kayden Lyles - Florida State

WR, Devin Chandler - Virginia

CB, Deron Harrell - Wyoming

OLB, Izayah Green-May - Northern Illinois

CB, Donte Burton – Tulsa

WR, Isaac Smith – Eastern Michigan

FB, Quan Easterling - Duquesne (FCS)

RB, Loyal Crawford - Independence Community College

RB, Antwan Roberts – undecided

WR, A.J. Abbott – undecided

