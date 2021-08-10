Where Wisconsin football stands in the preseason USA TODAY AFCA Coaches Poll
After a rare down year for Wisconsin football, the Badgers are firmly in the middle of the Preseason USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.
As a team that returns a number of key contributors on defense and hopes for QB Graham Mertz to take the next step in year two at the helm, the Badgers are presumptive Big Ten West favorites heading into the year. The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll sees it that way, with the Badgers as the only team ranked from the division.
The Big Ten East, however, is all over the poll, with Ohio State at No. 4 leading the way for the conference as a whole.
The Badgers start the year off at No. 15, and face No. 20 Penn State in Week 1.
NEXT … The complete USA TODAY AFCA Preseason poll
USA TODAY AFCA Preseason Coaches poll
1. Alabama
2. Clemson
3. Oklahoma
4. Ohio State
5. Georgia
6. Texas A&M
7. Notre Dame
8. Iowa State
9. North Carolina
10. Cincinnati
11. Florida
12. Oregon
13. LSU
14. USC
15. Wisconsin
16. Miami (FL)
17. Indiana
18. Iowa
19. Texas
20. Penn State
21. Washington
22. Oklahoma State
23. UL Lafayette
24. Coastal Carolina
25. Ole Miss