Where Wisconsin football stands in the preseason USA TODAY AFCA Coaches Poll

After a rare down year for Wisconsin football, the Badgers are firmly in the middle of the Preseason USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.

As a team that returns a number of key contributors on defense and hopes for QB Graham Mertz to take the next step in year two at the helm, the Badgers are presumptive Big Ten West favorites heading into the year. The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll sees it that way, with the Badgers as the only team ranked from the division.

The Big Ten East, however, is all over the poll, with Ohio State at No. 4 leading the way for the conference as a whole.

The Badgers start the year off at No. 15, and face No. 20 Penn State in Week 1.

USA TODAY AFCA Preseason Coaches poll

1. Alabama

2. Clemson

3. Oklahoma

4. Ohio State

5. Georgia

6. Texas A&M

7. Notre Dame

8. Iowa State

9. North Carolina

10. Cincinnati

11. Florida

12. Oregon

13. LSU

14. USC

15. Wisconsin

16. Miami (FL)

17. Indiana

18. Iowa

19. Texas

20. Penn State

21. Washington

22. Oklahoma State

23. UL Lafayette

24. Coastal Carolina

25. Ole Miss