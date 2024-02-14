Where Wisconsin football stands in 2024 transfer portal team class rankings
A hectic offseason in college football is still yet to reach its conclusion.
Yes, spring practice is beginning in the coming months. But despite the busy transfer portal session, coaching carousel and early signing period all taking place in late November to December, there is still movement occurring.
First, the 30-day transfer window remains open for programs including Alabama, Washington, UCLA and Arizona who had their head coaches retire or leave for other jobs. So more player movement could be on the horizon.
Second, the spring transfer window is sure to see seismic movement after all of the high-profile openings and coaching movement.
College football won’t be played for another 200 days or so. But that doesn’t mean there isn’t a reason to stay interested throughout the offseason.
Wisconsin football has already been extremely active in the transfer portal. Luke Fickell’s program has landed 12 total players thus far, including new starting quarterback Tyler Van Dyke (Miami) and top-ranked linebacker Tackett Curtis (USC).
The class is set to have a huge impact on whether the 2024 season sees a return to winning ways in Madison.
Here is where Wisconsin’s transfer class ranks in 247Sports’ class rankings:
Ole Miss Rebels
Total Commits: 17
Blue-Chip Players: 8
Average Player Rating: 89.53
Total Points: 73.53
Texas A&M Aggies
Total Commits: 23
Blue-Chip Players: 8
Average Player Rating: 89.24
Total Points: 68.98
Oregon Ducks
Total Commits: 11
Blue-Chip Players: 6
Average Player Rating: 90.45
Total Points: 67.68
Florida State Seminoles
Total Commits: 15
Blue-Chip Players: 10
Average Player Rating: 89.67
Total Points: 64.41
Colorado Buffaloes
Total Commits: 24
Blue-Chip Players: 7
Average Player Rating: 88.08
Total Points: 62.27
Louisville Cardinals
Total Commits: 26
Blue-Chip Players: 5
Average Player Rating: 88.12
Total Points: 61.49
Texas Longhorns
Total Commits: 8
Blue-Chip Players: 6
Average Player Rating: 92.00
Total Points: 60.83
Ohio State Buckeyes
Total Commits: 7
Blue-Chip Players: 5
Average Player Rating: 94.00
Total Points: 59.97
South Carolina Gamecocks
Total Commits: 20
Blue-Chip Players: 4
Average Player Rating: 88.06
Total Points: 54.76
NC State Wolfpack
Total Commits: 12
Blue-Chip Players: 4
Average Player Rating: 88.75
Total Points: 51.60
Missouri Tigers
Total Commits: 10
Blue-Chip Players: 4
Average Player Rating: 89.78
Total Points: 50.26
USC Trojans
Total Commits: 11
Blue-Chip Players: 5
Average Player Rating: 89.40
Total Points: 49.60
Georgia Bulldogs
Total Commits: 7
Blue-Chip Players: 5
Average Player Rating: 91.00
Total Points: 48.72
TCU Horned Frogs
Total Commits: 19
Blue-Chip Players: 1
Average Player Rating: 87.47
Total Points: 48.36
Kentucky Wildcats
Total Commits: 10
Blue-Chip Players: 4
Average Player Rating: 88.80
Total Points: 48.33
Florida Gators
Total Commits: 11
Blue-Chip Players: 3
Average Player Rating: 88.36
Total Points: 47.94
Purdue Boilermakers
Total Commits: 15
Blue-Chip Players: 1
Average Player Rating: 87.27
Total Points: 47.78
Wisconsin Badgers
Total Commits: 12
Blue-Chip Players: 3
Average Player Rating: 88.73
Total Points: 47.32
Michigan State Spartans
Total Commits: 11
Blue-Chip Players: 2
Average Player Rating: 88.80
Total Points: 46.82
Tennessee Volunteers
Total Commits: 8
Blue-Chip Players: 4
Average Player Rating: 89.63
Total Points: 46.77
Washington Huskies
Total Commits: 10
Blue-Chip Players: 4
Average Player Rating: 89.56
Total Points: 46.44
Arizona State Sun Devils
Total Commits: 23
Blue-Chip Players: 2
Average Player Rating: 86.67
Total Points: 46.34
Syracuse Orange
Total Commits: 11
Blue-Chip Players: 2
Average Player Rating: 88.18
Total Points: 45.42
Indiana Hoosiers
Total Commits: 22
Blue-Chip Players: 2
Average Player Rating: 86.90
Total Points: 45.42
Alabama Crimson Tide
Total Commits: 6
Blue-Chip Players: 5
Average Player Rating: 91.33
Total Points: 44;89