Where Wisconsin football stands in 2024 recruiting rankings

Wisconsin and new head coach Luke Fickell have built out a deep 2024 class that currently consists of 20 commits.

According to On3’s latest consensus industry recruiting rankings, the Badgers are in the top 25 for the class of 2024.

Wisconsin currently has five four-star commits in the class, headlined by four-star running back and the highest-rated player in the Badger class Dilin Jones. Jones is a top-ten running back in the class overall, and committed to the Badgers back on July 14.

Who leads the way in the class of 2024? Here is a look at where things stand with most of the classes fully intact:

Jul 14, 2022; Arlington, TX, USA; A view of the Texas Tech Red Raiders helmet logo during the Big 12 Media Day at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

4 four-star commits, 15 three-star commits

Top commit: QB Will Hammond

Jul 13, 2023; Arlington, TX, USA; UCF Knights quarterback John Rhys Plumlee is interviewed during the Big 12 football media day at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

8 four-star commits, 9 three-star commits

Top commit: RB Frankie Arthur

Nov 26, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; The Stanford Cardinal take the field before the game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

6 four-star commits, 22 three-star commits

Top commit: QB Elijah Brown

Jul 27, 2023; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell speaks to the media during the Big 10 football media day at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

5 four-star commits, 15 three-star commits

Top commit: RB Dilin Jones

Nov 28, 2022; Omaha, Nebraska, US; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule at the introductory press conference at the Hawks Championship Center on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

6 four-star commits, 18 three-star commits

Top commit: CB Mario Buford

Sep 25, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; A view of an Arkansas Razorbacks football helmet as the Razorbacks celebrate the win over the Texas A&M Aggies at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

7 four-star commits, 9 three-star commits

Top commit: CB Selman Bridges

Miami Hurricanes

Nov 26, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Jake Garcia (13) scrambles with the ball against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

7 four-star commits, 11 three-star commits

Top commit: WR Joshisa Trader

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) passes the ball off to Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson (5) during the Texas Longhorns football game against the Kansas Jayhawks in Lawrence, Kansas on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.

8 four-star commits, 7 three-star commits

Top commit: RB Jerrick Gibson

South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) rolls out from the pocket during the third quarter of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl of an NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 30, 2022 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish held off the South Carolina Gamecocks 45-38. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

1 five-star, 8 four-star commits, 6 three-star commits

Top commit: Edge Dylan Stewart

Oklahoma Sooners

Oklahoma’s Billy Bowman (5) celebrates an interception with Danny Stutsman (28) and Jeffery Johnson (77) in the first half during the Bedlam college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Oklahoma State University Cowboys (OSU) at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Nov., 19, 2022.

9 four-star commits, 10 three-star commits

Top commit: RB Taylor Tatum

Mar 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC football head coach Lincoln Riley attends the USC Trojans and the Arizona Wildcats men’s basketball game at Galen Center. The Wildcats won 91-71. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

10 four-star commits, 5 three-star commits

Top commit: Edge Kameryn Fountain

Auburn Tigers football coach Hugh Freeze and athletic director John Cohen pose for photos during Freeze’s introduction at the Woltosz Football Performance Center in Auburn, Ala., on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022 Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

2 five-star commits, 8 four-star commits, 5 three-star commits

Top commit: WR Perry Thompson

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Dec 28, 2019; Orlando, Florida, USA; The Notre Dame Fighting Irish mascot celebrates the field goal against the Iowa State Cyclones during the first half at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

13 four-star commits, 9 three-star commits

Top commit: QB C.J. Carr

Texas A&M Aggies

Nov 26, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; A view of the fans and students as they rush the field to celebrate after the Texas A&M Aggies victory over the LSU Tigers at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

1 five-star, 10 four-star commits, 7 three-star commits

Top commit: WR Cameron Coleman

Dec 29, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; The Oregon Ducks mascot on the field during the second half of the 2021 Alamo Bowl against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

13 four-star commits, 8 three-star commits

Top commit: OT JacQawn McRoy

LSU Tigers

LSU football coach Brian Kelly speaks to media following the first spring practice under him on March 24.

15 four-star commits, 8 three-star commits

Top commit: Safety Dashawn McBryde

Clemson Tigers

Mandatory Credit: Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports

2 five-star commits, 9 four-star commits, 6 three-star commits

Top commit: LB Sammy Brown

Penn State Nittany Lions

Nov 12, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions defensive tackle Dvon Ellies (91) carries the American flag onto the field prior to the game against the Maryland Terrapins at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

15 four-star commits, 9 three-star commits

Top commit: Running back Quinton Martin

Sep 22, 2018; Knoxville, TN, USA; The 102,455 sign which is the seating capacity in Neyland Stadium and the Power T logo on the south entrance at Neyland Stadium at a game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Florida Gators. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

1 five-star, 12 four-star commits, 6 three-star commits

Top commit: WR Mike Matthews

Nov 19, 2022; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines Players celebrate after the game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

17 four-star commits, 10 three-star commits

Top commit: QB Jadyn Davis

Sep 24, 2022; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles running back Trey Benson (3) returns the opening kickoff for a touchdown against Boston College Eagles cornerback Josh DeBerry (21) at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

3 five-stars, 9 four-star commits, 3 three-star commits

Top commit: WR KJ Bolden

Nov 13, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama head coach Nick Saban watches the Crimson Tide warm up before playing New Mexico State at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports.

2 five-stars, 10 four-star commits, 4 three-star commits

Top commit: CB Jaylen Mbakwe

Florida Gators

Jul 20, 2022; Atlanta, GA, USA; The Florida Gators helmet on the stage during SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

2 five-stars, 13 four-star commits , 6 three-star commits

Top commit: Edge Jamonta Waller

Mar 9, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Kyle McCord (6) throws during spring football practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Football Buckeyes Spring Football

3 five-stars, 12 four-star commits, 4 three-star commits

Top commit: WR Jeremiah Smith

Georgia Bulldogs

Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; The Georgia Bulldogs mascot Uga on the sideline during the first half in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

3 five-stars, 17 four-star commits , 6 three-star commits

Top commit: QB Dylan Raiola

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire