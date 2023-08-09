Where Wisconsin football stands in 2024 recruiting rankings
Wisconsin and new head coach Luke Fickell have built out a deep 2024 class that currently consists of 20 commits.
According to On3’s latest consensus industry recruiting rankings, the Badgers are in the top 25 for the class of 2024.
Wisconsin currently has five four-star commits in the class, headlined by four-star running back and the highest-rated player in the Badger class Dilin Jones. Jones is a top-ten running back in the class overall, and committed to the Badgers back on July 14.
Who leads the way in the class of 2024? Here is a look at where things stand with most of the classes fully intact:
Texas Tech Red Raiders
4 four-star commits, 15 three-star commits
Top commit: QB Will Hammond
UCF Knights
8 four-star commits, 9 three-star commits
Top commit: RB Frankie Arthur
Stanford Cardinal
6 four-star commits, 22 three-star commits
Top commit: QB Elijah Brown
Wisconsin Badgers
5 four-star commits, 15 three-star commits
Top commit: RB Dilin Jones
Nebraska Cornhuskers
6 four-star commits, 18 three-star commits
Top commit: CB Mario Buford
Arkansas Razorbacks
7 four-star commits, 9 three-star commits
Top commit: CB Selman Bridges
Miami Hurricanes
7 four-star commits, 11 three-star commits
Top commit: WR Joshisa Trader
Texas Longhorns
8 four-star commits, 7 three-star commits
Top commit: RB Jerrick Gibson
South Carolina Gamecocks
1 five-star, 8 four-star commits, 6 three-star commits
Top commit: Edge Dylan Stewart
Oklahoma Sooners
9 four-star commits, 10 three-star commits
Top commit: RB Taylor Tatum
USC Trojans
10 four-star commits, 5 three-star commits
Top commit: Edge Kameryn Fountain
Auburn Tigers
2 five-star commits, 8 four-star commits, 5 three-star commits
Top commit: WR Perry Thompson
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
13 four-star commits, 9 three-star commits
Top commit: QB C.J. Carr
Texas A&M Aggies
1 five-star, 10 four-star commits, 7 three-star commits
Top commit: WR Cameron Coleman
Oregon Ducks
13 four-star commits, 8 three-star commits
Top commit: OT JacQawn McRoy
LSU Tigers
15 four-star commits, 8 three-star commits
Top commit: Safety Dashawn McBryde
Clemson Tigers
2 five-star commits, 9 four-star commits, 6 three-star commits
Top commit: LB Sammy Brown
Penn State Nittany Lions
15 four-star commits, 9 three-star commits
Top commit: Running back Quinton Martin
Tennessee Volunteers
1 five-star, 12 four-star commits, 6 three-star commits
Top commit: WR Mike Matthews
Michigan Wolverines
17 four-star commits, 10 three-star commits
Top commit: QB Jadyn Davis
Florida State Seminoles
3 five-stars, 9 four-star commits, 3 three-star commits
Top commit: WR KJ Bolden
Alabama Crimson Tide
2 five-stars, 10 four-star commits, 4 three-star commits
Top commit: CB Jaylen Mbakwe
Florida Gators
2 five-stars, 13 four-star commits , 6 three-star commits
Top commit: Edge Jamonta Waller
Ohio State Buckeyes
3 five-stars, 12 four-star commits, 4 three-star commits
Top commit: WR Jeremiah Smith
Georgia Bulldogs
3 five-stars, 17 four-star commits , 6 three-star commits
Top commit: QB Dylan Raiola