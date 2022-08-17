Where Wisconsin football lands in ESPN’s preseason power rankings

We are just 17 days away from Wisconsin football beginning their 2022 campaign.

Preseason rankings are in their final stages with the AP Poll recently being released and other national outlets putting together their final thoughts.

ESPN recently released their final preseason rankings, and there were no surprises at the top. The rest of the list, however, could be up for debate. Wisconsin was included in the list of 25 teams with the Badgers’ biggest question mark being listed as the cornerback room.

The cornerbacks? Sure, Wisconsin has new transfer pieces in Justin Clark, Jay Shaw, and Cedrick Dort Jr., but Jim Leonhard’s history should have Badger fans feeling comfortable. The other side of the ball, however, still has a number of interesting question marks.

Here is a look at where the Badgers fell in ESPN’s top 25 power rankings:

BYU Cougars

Oct 23, 2021; Pullman, Washington, USA; Brigham Young Cougars mascot Cosmo poses for a photo after a game against the Washington State Cougars at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. BYU won 21-19. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Cougars

Dec 28, 2021; Birmingham, Alabama, USA; Houston Cougars running back Alton McCaskill (22) carries the ball against the Auburn Tigers during the second half of the 2021 Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Texas Longhorns

Texas running back Bijan Robinson (5) carries a ball during warmups before the Texas versus Oklahoma State football game at Darrell K. Royal Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021.

Bijan

Kentucky Wildcats

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) throws during a NCAA college football game in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl against Iowa, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.

220101 Iowa Kentucky Citrus Fb Extra 025 Jpg

Cincinnati Bearcats

Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell looks onto the field after Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Desmond Ridder (9), left, fumbled in the fourth quarter during an NCAA football game against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Bearcats won, 28-20.

Tulsa Golden Hurricane At Cincinnati Bearcats Nov 6

Ole Miss Rebels

Jan 1, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffen reacts after being defeated by the Baylor Bears in the 2022 Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Pitt Panthers

Dec 4, 2021; Charlotte, NC, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers mascot ROC performs during the second half of the ACC championship game against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Wisconsin Badgers

Sep 11, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Braelon Allen (0) rushes with the football during the fourth quarter against the Eastern Michigan Eagles at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas Razorbacks

Sep 25, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; A view of an Arkansas Razorbacks football helmet as the Razorbacks celebrate the win over the Texas A&M Aggies at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Hurricanes

Jan 22, 2022; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes head football coach Mario Cristobal reacts while hyping up the crowd during the second half between the Miami Hurricanes and the Florida State Seminoles at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan State

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker talks to players during a timeout during the second half against Ohio State at the Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. Credit: Junfu Han-Imagn Content Services, LLC

Oklahoma State

during the college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and TCU Horned Frogs at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.

Osu Tcu Fb

Oregon Ducks

Nov 6, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Oregon Ducks players fans pose for a photo as they celebrate following a 26-16 victory against the Washington Huskies at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

USC Trojans

Mar 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC football head coach Lincoln Riley attends the USC Trojans and the Arizona Wildcats men’s basketball game at Galen Center. The Wildcats won 91-71. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

NC State Wolfpack

Nov 26, 2021; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack quarterback Devin Leary (13) looks to pass during the first half against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Baylor Bears

Sep 25, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears mascots and players sing “That Good Old Baylor Line” along with fans after an upset victory over the Iowa State Cyclones at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma Sooners

First-year OU football coach Brent Venables works with his team during Thursday’s practice in Norman.

Michigan Wolverines

Michigan fans pour onto the field after the Wolverines’ 40-34 victory over Ohio State at Michigan Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2011 in Ann Arbor.

Michigan football fans, Michigan fans, Michigan celebrates, Michigan logo, Block M, Michigan cheerleaders, fans on the field

Texas A&M Aggies

Nov 20, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Amari Daniels (4) runs the ball for a touchdown fourth quarter against the Prairie View Am Panthers at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Utah Utes

Apr 23, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham looks on during the second half of the Utah Spring Football Game at Rice–Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Dec 28, 2019; Orlando, Florida, USA; The Notre Dame Fighting Irish mascot celebrates the field goal against the Iowa State Cyclones during the first half at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Clemson Tigers

Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. (23) and teammates celebrate their win after the game at Williams Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina Saturday, November 27, 2021. Clemson won 30-0.

Clemson U Of Sc Football In Columbia

Georgia Bulldogs

Apr 16, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) in action during the Georgia Bulldogs Spring Game at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State Buckeyes

Oct 26, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes decals on the helmets before the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama Crimson Tide

Nov 13, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama head coach Nick Saban watches the Crimson Tide warm up before playing New Mexico State at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

