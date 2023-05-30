Where Wisconsin football landed in the Athlon Sports Post-Spring Top 25
With a new quarterback, new coaching staff, and new energy surrounding the 2023 Wisconsin Badgers, many publications are predicting a massive bounce-back year after a disappointing 2022 campaign.
Athlon Sports recently released their post-spring top 25, and the Badgers are firmly in the mix.
Three Big Ten teams landed in the top ten, with Wisconsin landing near the middle of the rankings. Michigan, Ohio State, and Penn State will be the class of the Big Ten East once again in 2023, and unsurprisingly lead the way for the conference in the preseason rankings.
Here is a look at where the Badgers land in the Athlon Sports post-spring rankings:
Drake Maye is back, but Phil Longo is now a Badger. North Carolina has their quarterback and earns a spot.
UCLA
UCLA lost the quarterback pictured above as Dorian Thompson-Robinson is now NFL bound. Five-star freshman quarterback Dante Moore might be the answer.
TCU
Can the Horned Frogs repeat a dream 2022 campaign?
Tulane
Tulane was a great story in 2022 as they went from 2-10 in 2021 to 12-2 and Cotton Bowl Champions.
Ole Miss
Can the Lane train keep on rolling? Spencer Sanders is coming over from Oklahoma State to help lead the way at quarterback.
Texas A&M
The Aggies went 5-7 last season and failed to live up to expectations. Can they bounce back?
What a year it was for Oregon State in 2022. The arrival of Clemson transfer quarterback DJ Uiagalelei has Beavers fans excited.
The Wildcats were led by a staunch defense that gave up only 21.9 points per game in 2022.
Wisconsin
It’s a new era in Madison. We will cover it all for you here at BadgersWire.
Oklahoma
How do the Sooners respond after a disastrous 6-7 season in 2022?
Tennessee
The Volunteers had 11 wins in a solid 2022 campaign.
Notre Dame
It was an up and down season for the Irish who will look for consistency in year two under Marcus Freeman.
Oregon
The Ducks will go as far as Bo Nix can take them in 2023.
Clemson
Clemson will be led by their defense as they look to get back to the College Football Playoff.
Texas
Texas is definitely a Big 12 title contender in 2022. Quinn Ewers will lead the way under center.
Utah
Utah gets Cam Rising back and with his return comes big expectations.
Michael Penix Jr. led a Washington resurgence in 2022. Can they keep building in 2023?
Penn State
Penn State is in for a fight in the Big Ten East. The Clifford era is over as they turn towards Drew Allar at quarterback.
Florida State
Florida State is a sleeper College Football Playoff contender in 2023. The rebuild has been solid under Mike Norvell.
Jayden Daniels is back for one more year and LSU will look to take another step under Brian Kelly.
Ohio State
Kyle McCord is the likely C.J. Stroud replacement at quarterback for Ohio State as they look to keep up their potent offensive firepower.
USC
The Heisman winner returns and USC is in the driver’s seat for a Pac-12 championship.
Alabama
Nick Saban will look to do what he usually does after a disappointing end to the 2022 season: bounce back with a playoff berth.
Michigan
Michigan has now been to the dance twice, but can they get a playoff win?
Georgia
No surprises here. The back-to-back national champions go for a three-peat in 2023.