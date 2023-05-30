Where Wisconsin football landed in the Athlon Sports Post-Spring Top 25

With a new quarterback, new coaching staff, and new energy surrounding the 2023 Wisconsin Badgers, many publications are predicting a massive bounce-back year after a disappointing 2022 campaign.

Athlon Sports recently released their post-spring top 25, and the Badgers are firmly in the mix.

Three Big Ten teams landed in the top ten, with Wisconsin landing near the middle of the rankings. Michigan, Ohio State, and Penn State will be the class of the Big Ten East once again in 2023, and unsurprisingly lead the way for the conference in the preseason rankings.

Here is a look at where the Badgers land in the Athlon Sports post-spring rankings:

North Carolina

Drake Maye is back, but Phil Longo is now a Badger. North Carolina has their quarterback and earns a spot.

UCLA

UCLA lost the quarterback pictured above as Dorian Thompson-Robinson is now NFL bound. Five-star freshman quarterback Dante Moore might be the answer.

TCU

Can the Horned Frogs repeat a dream 2022 campaign?

Tulane

Nov 17, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Tulane Green Wave running back Iverson Celestine (8) runs the ball against against the Southern Methodist Mustangs during the second half at Yulman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Tulane was a great story in 2022 as they went from 2-10 in 2021 to 12-2 and Cotton Bowl Champions.

Ole Miss

Can the Lane train keep on rolling? Spencer Sanders is coming over from Oklahoma State to help lead the way at quarterback.

Texas A&M

The Aggies went 5-7 last season and failed to live up to expectations. Can they bounce back?

Oregon State

What a year it was for Oregon State in 2022. The arrival of Clemson transfer quarterback DJ Uiagalelei has Beavers fans excited.

Kansas State

Jul 14, 2022; Arlington, TX, USA; A view of the Kansas State Wildcats helmet logo during the Big 12 Media Day at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Wildcats were led by a staunch defense that gave up only 21.9 points per game in 2022.

Wisconsin

Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell chats with an official during The Launch, the Badger football team’s intrasquad scrimmage at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. on Saturday April 22, 2023.

Launch 9 April 22 202three

It’s a new era in Madison. We will cover it all for you here at BadgersWire.

Oklahoma

How do the Sooners respond after a disastrous 6-7 season in 2022?

Tennessee

The Volunteers had 11 wins in a solid 2022 campaign.

Notre Dame

Dec 28, 2019; Orlando, Florida, USA; The Notre Dame Fighting Irish mascot celebrates the field goal against the Iowa State Cyclones during the first half at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

It was an up and down season for the Irish who will look for consistency in year two under Marcus Freeman.

Oregon

The Oregon Ducks mascot stand behind the endzone during the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. The Ducks won 35-28.

Oregon Ducks At Ohio State Buckeyes Football

The Ducks will go as far as Bo Nix can take them in 2023.

Clemson

Clemson will be led by their defense as they look to get back to the College Football Playoff.

Texas

Head coach Steve Sarkisian, left, talks to Tony Dews of the Tennessee Titans at the Texas Longhorns’ annual pro timing day at Denius Fields on the Universiy of Texas at Austin Campus on Thursday March 9, 2023.

Aem Tx Pro Timing Day 2023 17

Texas is definitely a Big 12 title contender in 2022. Quinn Ewers will lead the way under center.

Utah

Apr 23, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham looks on during the second half of the Utah Spring Football Game at Rice–Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Utah gets Cam Rising back and with his return comes big expectations.

Washington

Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) lines up the offense for a snap against Texas during the Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 in San Antonio.

Aem Tx Vs Wu Alamo Bowl 9

Michael Penix Jr. led a Washington resurgence in 2022. Can they keep building in 2023?

Penn State

Apr 17, 2021; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin looks on during the Penn State spring practice at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Alberti-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State is in for a fight in the Big Ten East. The Clifford era is over as they turn towards Drew Allar at quarterback.

Florida State

Florida State is a sleeper College Football Playoff contender in 2023. The rebuild has been solid under Mike Norvell.

LSU

Jayden Daniels is back for one more year and LSU will look to take another step under Brian Kelly.

Ohio State

Mar 9, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Kyle McCord (6) throws during spring football practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Football Buckeyes Spring Football

Kyle McCord is the likely C.J. Stroud replacement at quarterback for Ohio State as they look to keep up their potent offensive firepower.

USC

The Heisman winner returns and USC is in the driver’s seat for a Pac-12 championship.

Alabama

Nick Saban will look to do what he usually does after a disappointing end to the 2022 season: bounce back with a playoff berth.

Michigan

Sep 3, 2022; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) rushes for a touchdown in the second half against the Colorado State Rams at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan has now been to the dance twice, but can they get a playoff win?

Georgia

Apr 16, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) in action during the Georgia Bulldogs Spring Game at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

No surprises here. The back-to-back national champions go for a three-peat in 2023.

