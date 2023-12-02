Where Wisconsin’s class of 2025 ranks after adding LB Cooper Catalano

Wisconsin added three-star linebacker Cooper Catalano to its class of 2025 earlier this week. He is the program’s fourth commitment in the class, joining three-star OT Michael Roeske, three-star safety Remington Moss and three-star quarterback Landyn Locke.

The Germantown, Wisconsin native is ranked as the No. 531 player in the class of 2025, the No. 52 linebacker and the No. 6 recruit from his home state.

He is, at the moment, Wisconsin’s highest-ranked 2025 commit.

While the 2024 cycle is still yet to finish, it’s worth noting Luke Fickell’s early progress in the 2025 cycle.

The addition of Catalano moved Wisconsin up to No. 14 in the nation. It is currently the No. 4 group in the Big Ten behind Penn State, Oregon and Ohio State. That is likely a matter of volume at this point, though, as top programs including Michigan sit immediately behind Wisconsin in the ranking but with a much higher average player rating.

Wisconsin lands a commitment from 2025 in-state linebacker Cooper Catalano. He's a tackling machine: 147 tackles and 19 TFLs as a sophomore, 138 tackles, 18 TFLs as a junior. Great addition for the Badgers. — Jesse Temple (@jessetemple) November 29, 2023

Nevertheless, Wisconsin is off to a solid start in the 2025 cycle. But for now, focus is still on its 2024 group which ranks No. 25 nationally.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire