Where Wisconsin’s class of 2025 ranks after Jahmare Washington commitment

Wisconsin football’s class of 2025 landed three-star cornerback Jahmare Washington on Sunday. His commitment is the first from the program’s June 7 official visit weekend and brought the class to 15 total commitments.

The addition of Washington rose Luke Fickell’s group to No. 13 overall in the 247Sports composite ranking. It remains No. 4 in the Big Ten, behind only Ohio State (No. 1 overall), USC (No. 4) and Penn State (No. 12).

Wisconsin’s upward trajectory in the class is noteworthy after the program finished the 2024 class No. 25 in the nation with a blue-chip ratio of 50%.

That said, Fickell’s 2025 group does currently lack the top-end talent that he finished the 2024 cycle with. The Badgers have only one 247Sports Composite four-star player currently committed — OT Logan Powell.

That 2024 group also saw commitments from the class’ No. 4 and No. 13-ranked offensive tackles, No. 21 and No. 26-ranked defensive tackles, and No. 26 edge rusher. The group was top-down one of the program’s best ever. Significantly, it landed top-end talent at the most important positions on the field.

This 2025 class still has a long way to reach that mark. Its top commits are the class’ No. 25 offensive tackle, No. 43 wide receiver, No. 31 offensive tackle, No. 35 offensive tackle, No. 40 cornerback, No. 60 linebacker and No. 46 cornerback.

Importantly, neither the 2024 nor 2025 class has a commitment from a top-end, difference-making quarterback. 2024 landed Mabrey Mettauer, who finished the cycle as the No. 52-ranked QB in the class, while the 2025 group currently has a commitment from three-star Landyn Locke — the No. 50-ranked signal caller in the class.

Luke Fickell has built a strong foundation in the class of 2025. More difference-making commitments are needed before calling it one of his best.

