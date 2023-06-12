Where Wisconsin’s class of 2024 ranks after its latest addition

Wisconsin landed a commitment from class of 2024 three-star safety Raphael Dunn yesterday. It grew the Badgers’ 2024 group to 13 commits, five of which coming since the start of June.

The group currently has two four-star prospects — tight end Grant Stec and offensive tackle Kevin Haywood. With the Badgers still in the running for several players after some big June official visit weekends, expect that number to grow in the coming weeks.

The addition of Dunn moved the program back up to No. 15 in 247Sports’ ranking, a spot Wisconsin has never finished higher than in the online recruiting rankings era.

Recruiting rankings are tough to unpack this early in the cycle, though. For example, Wisconsin with 13 commits is currently ranked one spot ahead of Alabama’s class of only eight. Alabama has Wisconsin beat handily in the average player rating, with its class boasting three five-stars and four four-stars to this point. In short: a lot will still change between now and when the bow is tied on the 2024 cycle.

Head coach Luke Fickell excelled after his hiring at completing the class of 2023 and bolstering the roster in the transfer portal. Much of that work will pay dividends this season and as he begins his tenure. But when the book on the Luke Fickell era at Wisconsin is written, the primary focus will be on his first few full recruiting cycles.

College football head coaches can win for a season with a great transfer class (see: Mel Tucker at Michigan State). But there is no better indicator of long-term success than results on the high school recruiting trail. Early returns on Fickell’s work in that department are quite promising.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire