Where Wisconsin basketball stands in ESPN’s latest Bracketology

Asher Low
·1 min read

As Wisconsin gets ready for their toughest test of the season, ESPN Bracketology still sees the Badgers as a solid NCAA Tournament team.

The Badgers travel to Purdue to take on a team currently listed as a No. 1 seed in ESPN’s Bracketology.

Wisconsin currently stands as a No. 7 seed in the south region, and would have a first-round matchup against No. 10 seed Virginia Tech. Tonight is the chance for a serious resume boost as the Badgers take on a No. 1 seed on the road.

The Big Ten currently leads Lunardi’s projections with nine teams in the NCAA Tournament field, and no other conference has more than seven.

Recommended Stories