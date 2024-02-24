Where Wisconsin basketball ranks in key metrics entering the final stretch of Big Ten play

Wisconsin basketball returns to the court Tuesday night in Bloomington, Indiana for a crucial road test against the Indiana Hoosiers.

The Badgers will have been idle for a full week in between its games against Maryland and Indiana. The restful period precedes a gauntlet final stretch of their Big Ten schedule: at Indiana, vs No. 12 Indiana, vs Rutgers and at No. 3 Purdue.

Related: Updated game-by-game predictions for Wisconsin basketball after its big win over Maryland

Things appear to have stabilized since the program’s early February nosedive. The Badgers have now won two of three, with the only loss coming at the buzzer in overtime at Iowa.

Greg Gard’s team still has work to do as it prepares for postseason play. But despite its recent struggles, the team is still viewed favorably by most major metrics.

Here is a round-up of where Wisconsin ranks in each ranking system entering the final stretch of its season:

KenPom

Feb 13, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Greg Gard looks on during the first half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at the Kohl Center. Mandatory Credit: Kayla Wolf-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Rank: No. 21

Offensive Efficiency: No. 19

Defensive Efficiency: No. 41

ESPN BPI

Feb 4, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Chucky Hepburn (23) dribbles the ball against Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) during the first half at the Kohl Center. Mandatory Credit: Kayla Wolf-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Rank: No. 20

Offensive Efficiency: No. 20

Defensive Efficiency: No. 38

NET

Jan 26, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard AJ Storr (2) dribbles the ball against Michigan State Spartans forward Coen Carr (55) during the second half at the Kohl Center. Mandatory Credit: Kayla Wolf-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Rank: No. 21

Record vs:

Quad 1: 7-6

Quad 2: 5-3

Quad 3: 2-0

Quad 4: 4-0

8 teams with a winning record in Quad 1, winning record in Quad 2, and zero losses outside of the first two quadrants: pic.twitter.com/dVVOqul0KM — JBR Bracketology (@JBRBracketology) February 23, 2024

Polls

Feb 20, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers forward Steven Crowl (22) celebrates the Wisconsin Badgers 74-70 victory with Wisconsin Badgers guard Max Klesmit (11) against the Maryland Terrapins during the second half at the Kohl Center. Mandatory Credit: Kayla Wolf-USA TODAY Sports

AP Poll: Unranked

USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll: Unranked

Follow Badgers Wire

[lawrence-related id=71472,71360,71360,71210]

Contact/Follow @TheBadgersWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin Badgers news, notes, and opinion. Follow Ben Kenney on X.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire