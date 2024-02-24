Where Wisconsin basketball ranks in key metrics entering the final stretch of Big Ten play
Wisconsin basketball returns to the court Tuesday night in Bloomington, Indiana for a crucial road test against the Indiana Hoosiers.
The Badgers will have been idle for a full week in between its games against Maryland and Indiana. The restful period precedes a gauntlet final stretch of their Big Ten schedule: at Indiana, vs No. 12 Indiana, vs Rutgers and at No. 3 Purdue.
Things appear to have stabilized since the program’s early February nosedive. The Badgers have now won two of three, with the only loss coming at the buzzer in overtime at Iowa.
Greg Gard’s team still has work to do as it prepares for postseason play. But despite its recent struggles, the team is still viewed favorably by most major metrics.
Here is a round-up of where Wisconsin ranks in each ranking system entering the final stretch of its season:
KenPom
Overall Rank: No. 21
Offensive Efficiency: No. 19
Defensive Efficiency: No. 41
ESPN BPI
Overall Rank: No. 20
Offensive Efficiency: No. 20
Defensive Efficiency: No. 38
NET
Overall Rank: No. 21
Record vs:
Quad 1: 7-6
Quad 2: 5-3
Quad 3: 2-0
Quad 4: 4-0
8 teams with a winning record in Quad 1, winning record in Quad 2, and zero losses outside of the first two quadrants: pic.twitter.com/dVVOqul0KM
— JBR Bracketology (@JBRBracketology) February 23, 2024
Polls
AP Poll: Unranked
USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll: Unranked
