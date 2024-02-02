Where Wisconsin basketball lands in USA Today’s latest Bracketology

The Wisconsin Badgers are holding strong as a 2-seed in USA Today’s latest Bracketology.

The Badgers fell 80-72 in overtime at Nebraska last night in what was an all-too-familiar second-half collapse. The team now sits at 16-5 on the season and 8-2 in Big Ten play.

Greg Gard’s team had a chance to move up to a 1-seed with dominant showings at Nebraska last night and at home on Sunday afternoon against Purdue. Both contests are viewed as ‘Quad 1’ games, where wins could move the needle but losses won’t necessarily hurt the resume.

Current 1-seeds in USA Today’s latest bracket are North Carolina, Purdue, Houston and UConn. Wisconsin is a two-seed alongside Tennessee, Iowa State and Marquette.

The Badgers are back in action Sunday afternoon in a gigantic matchup against No. 2 and first-place Purdue.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire