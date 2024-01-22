Advertisement

Where Wisconsin basketball lands in latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

Asher Low
·2 min read

After their first Big Ten letdown, the Badgers got back on track Friday with a win over Indiana at the Kohl Center. Led by a scoring flurry from Max Klesmit, Wisconsin stayed on top of the Big Ten standings at 6-1 in league play.

Overall, Wisconsin is sitting at 14-4 on the year with a 10-1 mark at the Kohl Center. The Badgers travel to The Barn on Tuesday night as they face rival Minnesota.

In this week’s USA TODAY Coaches Poll, the UConn Huskies remained in the top spot. Wisconsin dropped from No. 8 to No. 10 due to the Penn State loss, but remain the top-ranked Big Ten school behind Purdue at No. 2.

Here is a complete look at this week’s poll:

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

UConn

17-2

791 (24)

2

Purdue

17-2

769 (8)

3

North Carolina

15-3

734

4

Houston

16-2

678

+1

5

Tennessee

14-4

671

+2

6

Kentucky

14-3

609

+4

6

Auburn

16-2

609

+5

8

Kansas

15-3

576

-4

9

Arizona

14-4

528

+4

10

Wisconsin

14-4

480

-2

11

Illinois

14-4

437

+3

12

Duke

13-4

421

-6

13

Oklahoma

15-3

401

+3

14

Baylor

14-4

362

-5

15

Marquette

13-5

360

+3

16

Creighton

14-5

299

-1

17

Dayton

15-2

277

+6

18

Iowa State

14-4

220

+2

19

BYU

14-4

181

20

Utah State

17-2

176

-3

21

Texas Tech

15-3

148

+4

22

Memphis

15-4

130

-10

23

Colorado State

15-3

119

+3

24

Florida Atlantic

15-4

101

+3

25

New Mexico

16-3

54

+20

Schools Dropped Out

No. 21 Ole Miss; No. 22 TCU; No. 24 San Diego State

Others Receiving Votes

San Diego State 43; Alabama 43; Seton Hall 33; Gonzaga 30; TCU 26; Texas 18; Clemson 15; Kansas State 14; Princeton 13; Utah 10; Saint Mary’s 6; Boise State 5; Indiana State 4; Grand Canyon 4; Ole Miss 2; James Madison 2; Michigan State 1

