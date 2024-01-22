Where Wisconsin basketball lands in latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

After their first Big Ten letdown, the Badgers got back on track Friday with a win over Indiana at the Kohl Center. Led by a scoring flurry from Max Klesmit, Wisconsin stayed on top of the Big Ten standings at 6-1 in league play.

Overall, Wisconsin is sitting at 14-4 on the year with a 10-1 mark at the Kohl Center. The Badgers travel to The Barn on Tuesday night as they face rival Minnesota.

In this week’s USA TODAY Coaches Poll, the UConn Huskies remained in the top spot. Wisconsin dropped from No. 8 to No. 10 due to the Penn State loss, but remain the top-ranked Big Ten school behind Purdue at No. 2.

Here is a complete look at this week’s poll:

Schools Dropped Out

No. 21 Ole Miss; No. 22 TCU; No. 24 San Diego State

Others Receiving Votes

San Diego State 43; Alabama 43; Seton Hall 33; Gonzaga 30; TCU 26; Texas 18; Clemson 15; Kansas State 14; Princeton 13; Utah 10; Saint Mary’s 6; Boise State 5; Indiana State 4; Grand Canyon 4; Ole Miss 2; James Madison 2; Michigan State 1

