Where Wisconsin basketball lands in ESPN’s latest Bracketology

ESPN college basketball inside Joe Lunardi updated his latest bracket on Friday and Wisconsin is cemented as a two-seed.

The Badgers will see the only Big Ten team ahead of them in the bracket next week as Purdue travels to the Kohl Center to take on Wisconsin. The latest update came yesterday just before Wisconsin took down Michigan State 81-66 in a dominant home victory.

Wisconsin basketball is currently a No. 2 seed in Lunardi’s bracket as they sit at 16-4 overall and 8-1 in the conference. Despite trailing Wisconsin in the league standings, Purdue is the lone Big Ten No. 1 seed in the ESPN bracket.

