Where Wisconsin basketball lands in Andy Katz’s Power 36

NCAA March Madness digital host Andy Katz dropped his last Power 36 rankings, and Wisconsin stayed in the top 15 despite falling after their loss to Michigan State.

Auburn had the top spot in the rankings, followed by Gonzaga, Arizona, and Kansas. Purdue was the highest-ranked Big Ten team of the bunch, coming in at No. 5 overall.

Wisconsin slid down to No. 13 in the rankings, just behind Michigan State who entered in at No. 9. The Badgers were the third ranked team in the Big Ten conference behind only Purdue and the Spartans.

Here is a look at this week’s complete Power 36: