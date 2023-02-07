Where Wisconsin basketball landed in CBS Sports’ latest Bracketology

It’s no secret that Wisconsin basketball is firmly on the bubble, and Sunday’s loss to Northwestern tilted them to the wrong side of it per CBS Sports.

CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm released his latest bracket on Monday following Wisconsin’s loss. The Badgers dropped to one of the first four teams out of the field.

Wisconsin is joined by fellow Big Ten foe Penn State, Seton Hall, and Virginia Tech on the first four out line per CBS.

Purdue, Alabama, Kansas, and Texas made up the No. 1 seeds. Wisconsin has plenty of chances to play themselves back into the field with a difficult Big Ten gauntlet looming over the next few weeks.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire