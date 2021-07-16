Where Wisconsin basketball falls in ESPN’s latest bracketology

With most of the wheeling and dealing done before college basketball season begins this fall, ESPN’s Joe Lunardi released his latest version of bracketology with Wisconsin on the bubble. In the July 13 edition, Lunardi sees the Badgers on the wrong side of the field.

The overall number one seed was again Gonzaga, with Michigan as the lone Big Ten team to make it to the top seed line. Wisconsin was on the outside looking in as one of the next four teams out of the field alongside St. John’s, Washington State, and Drake. The Big Ten was filled with bubble teams, as Rutgers was part of the first four out and Iowa made it in as one of the last four byes.

