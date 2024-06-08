Where Wisconsin basketball’s class of 2025 ranks after Will Garlock commitment

Wisconsin basketball landed a commitment from thre-star class of 2025 in-state center Will Garlock on Saturday.

Garlock is the program’s second commitment in the class, joining three-star shooting guard Zach Kinziger. His commitment moves the Badgers’ group up to No. 5 overall in 247Sports’ national rankings.

Wisconsin is one of only a few programs with more than one commitment in the class. Providence is ranked No. 1 with two commits (one four-star, one five-star), South Carolina is No. 2 with three commits (one four-star), Georgia Tech is No. 2 with two commits (one four-star) and Iowa State is No. 4 with two commits (one four-star). Wisconsin, then, is at No. 5 with two three-star players committed.

Things will change as the efforts in the class of 2025 continue. But Wisconsin has established a solid foundation at this early stage in the cycle.

The commitment from Garlock figures to conclude what has been an eventful offseason for Greg Gard and his coaching staff. They saw top contributors Tyler Wahl (graduation), A.J. Storr (transfer portal) and Chucky Hepburn (transfer portal) all depart after the 2023-24 season. Then the Badgers responded by landing transfers PG Camren Hunter, G John Tonje and F Xavier Amos, and now Garlock.

The class of 2025 will not join the program until the 2025-26 basketball season. The Badgers just welcomed their class of 2024 onto campus, a group led by top point guard Daniel Freitag.

