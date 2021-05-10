Where Wisconsin basketball’s 2021 class falls in the Big Ten recruiting rankings per 247Sports

With the 2021 classes signed across the Big Ten conference, Wisconsin finds itself in the middle of the pack according to 247Sports.

While the Badgers didn’t land any four- or five-star players per the final 247Sports rankings, they did sign four three-star talents: Chucky Hepburn, Matthew Mors, Chris Hodges and Markus Ilver.

Michigan led the way with the top-ranked class in the country. It was the only Big Ten school to land two five-star players. Wisconsin came in at No. 5 in the Big Ten rankings and was one of five conference schools to not land a four- or five-star player.

The depth of Wisconsin’s class is its most impressive asset. The Badgers have four players who can legitimately come in and contribute within their first two years on campus.