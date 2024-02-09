Where Wisconsin Badgers stand in first expanded Big Ten 2024 recruiting rankings

The class of 2024 recruiting cycle came to an official end this week with national signing day.

If you noticed a lack of ‘juice’ on that day, you’d be correct. Not only was Wisconsin’s class fully constructed long before the day took place, but that was also the case with nearly every program across the country.

The early signing period in mid-December is now the one that sees much of the recruiting movement, with just a few top recruits waiting the extra two months to make their commitments.

The 2024 cycle that just concluded was a pivotal one for Luke Fickell and his Wisconsin program. Not only must the team improve upon its 7-6 2023 campaign, but the Big Ten has now expanded to 18 schools — and has welcomed in several powerhouses. The Badgers need talent more than ever if they want to grab a spot at the top of the conference.

With the 2024 recruiting cycle now concluded, here is where Fickell’s first full recruiting class stands compared to the rest of the new Big Ten:

UCLA Bruins

Nov 25, 2023; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Chip Kelly watches from the sidelines in the fourth quarter against the California Golden Bears at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Recruiting Score: 157.07

National Ranking: No. 86

Commits: 10

Blue-Chip Players: 2

Average Player Rating: 88.25

Northwestern Wildcats

Nov 4, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats head coach David Braun looks on during the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Recruiting Score: 161.61

National Ranking: No. 82

Commits: 17

Blue-Chip Players: 0

Average Player Rating: 84.80

Indiana Hoosiers

Nov 4, 2023; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana’s Louis Moore (20) starts to celebrate as Josh Sanguinetti runs back a fumble during the second half of a victory over the Wisconsin Badgers during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Janzaruk-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Recruiting Score: 185.30

National Ranking: No. 59

Commits: 17

Blue-Chip Players: 1

Average Player Rating: 85.98

Illinois Fighting Illini

CHAMPAIGN, ILLINOIS – OCTOBER 21: Head coach Bret Bielema of the Illinois Fighting Illini protests a call during the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Memorial Stadium on October 21, 2023 in Champaign, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

247Sports Recruiting Score: 196.69

National Ranking: No. 51

Commits: 19

Blue-Chip Players: 2

Average Player Rating: 86.75

Michigan State Spartans

Oct 15, 2022; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans wide receiver Jayden Reed (1) catches a touchdown pass in spite of Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Ricardo Hallman (2) in a second overtime period to win the game, 34-28, at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Recruiting Score: 202.60

National Ranking: No. 46

Commits: 21

Blue-Chip Players: 3

Average Player Rating: 86.53

Maryland Terrapins

Oct 28, 2023; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Maryland Terrapins head coach Mike Locksley (center) on the sidelines during the second half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Recruiting Score: 209.92

National Ranking: No. 39

Commits: 24

Blue-Chip Players: 3

Average Player Rating: 86.81

Washington Huskies

Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) hands the ball off to running back Dillon Johnson (7) during the Sugar Bowl College Football Playoff semi-finals at the Ceasars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, Jan. 1, 2024. The Huskies won the game over the Texas Longhorns 37-31. Credit: Sara Diggins/American-Statesman-USA TODAY NETWORK

247Sports Recruiting Score: 210.15

National Ranking: No. 38

Commits: 17

Blue-Chip Players: 5

Average Player Rating: 88.13

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Sep 3, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano before the game against the Northwestern Wildcats at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Recruiting Score: 210.48

National Ranking: No. 37

Commits: 24

Blue-Chip Players: 4

Average Player Rating: 86.89

Minnesota Golden Gophers

Oct 21, 2023; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck watches a replay against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Recruiting Score: 211.38

National Ranking: No. 36

Commits: 20

Blue-Chip Players: 3

Average Player Rating: 87.71

Iowa Hawkeyes

Oct 14, 2023; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz looks on during warmups prior to the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Recruiting Score: 215.41

National Ranking: No. 32

Commits: 21

Blue-Chip Players: 6

Average Player Rating: 87.64

Purdue Boilermakers

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Ryan Walters leads the Boilermakers onto the field during the NCAA football game against the Fresno State Bulldogs, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.

247Sports Recruiting Score: 217.71

National Ranking: No. 29

Commits: 26

Blue-Chip Players: 4

Average Player Rating: 87.07

Wisconsin Badgers

MADISON, WISCONSIN – NOVEMBER 18: Luke Fickell head coach of the Wisconsin Badgers claps after a touchdown during the second quarter against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Camp Randall Stadium on November 18, 2023 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

247Sports Recruiting Score: 239.10

National Ranking: No. 23

Commits: 22

Blue-Chip Players: 11

Average Player Rating: 89.33

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Nov 11, 2023; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule during the third quarter against the Maryland Terrapins at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Recruiting Score: 247.50

National Ranking: No. 18

Commits: 31

Blue-Chip Players: 8

Average Player Rating: 88.24

USC Trojans

Mar 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC football head coach Lincoln Riley attends the USC Trojans and the Arizona Wildcats men’s basketball game at Galen Center. The Wildcats won 91-71. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Recruiting Score: 253.66

National Ranking: No. 17

Commits: 22

Blue-Chip Players: 13

Average Player Rating: 90.14

Michigan Wolverines

Nov 11, 2023; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Michigan Wolverines offensive line coach Sherrone Moore reacts while being interviewed with running back Blake Corum (2) following a game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Michigan won 24-15. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Recruiting Score: 263.07

National Ranking: No. 16

Commits: 27

Blue-Chip Players: 18

Average Player Rating: 90.29

Penn State Nittany Lions

Apr 17, 2021; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin looks on during the Penn State spring practice at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Alberti-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Recruiting Score: 265.61

National Ranking: No. 15

Commits: 25

Blue-Chip Players: 15

Average Player Rating: 90.59

Ohio State Buckeyes

MADISON, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 28: Ryan Day head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes reacts to a penalty during the second quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on October 28, 2023 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

247Sports Recruiting Score: 289.13

National Ranking: No. 5

Commits: 22

Blue-Chip Players: 18

Average Player Rating: 92.80

Oregon Ducks

Sep 30, 2023; Stanford, California, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning walks on the field before the game against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Recruiting Score: 293.22

National Ranking: No. 3

Commits: 27

Blue-Chip Players: 22

Average Player Rating: 92.19

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire