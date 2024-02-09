Where Wisconsin Badgers stand in first expanded Big Ten 2024 recruiting rankings
The class of 2024 recruiting cycle came to an official end this week with national signing day.
If you noticed a lack of ‘juice’ on that day, you’d be correct. Not only was Wisconsin’s class fully constructed long before the day took place, but that was also the case with nearly every program across the country.
The early signing period in mid-December is now the one that sees much of the recruiting movement, with just a few top recruits waiting the extra two months to make their commitments.
The 2024 cycle that just concluded was a pivotal one for Luke Fickell and his Wisconsin program. Not only must the team improve upon its 7-6 2023 campaign, but the Big Ten has now expanded to 18 schools — and has welcomed in several powerhouses. The Badgers need talent more than ever if they want to grab a spot at the top of the conference.
With the 2024 recruiting cycle now concluded, here is where Fickell’s first full recruiting class stands compared to the rest of the new Big Ten:
UCLA Bruins
247Sports Recruiting Score: 157.07
National Ranking: No. 86
Commits: 10
Blue-Chip Players: 2
Average Player Rating: 88.25
Northwestern Wildcats
247Sports Recruiting Score: 161.61
National Ranking: No. 82
Commits: 17
Blue-Chip Players: 0
Average Player Rating: 84.80
Indiana Hoosiers
247Sports Recruiting Score: 185.30
National Ranking: No. 59
Commits: 17
Blue-Chip Players: 1
Average Player Rating: 85.98
Illinois Fighting Illini
247Sports Recruiting Score: 196.69
National Ranking: No. 51
Commits: 19
Blue-Chip Players: 2
Average Player Rating: 86.75
Michigan State Spartans
247Sports Recruiting Score: 202.60
National Ranking: No. 46
Commits: 21
Blue-Chip Players: 3
Average Player Rating: 86.53
Maryland Terrapins
247Sports Recruiting Score: 209.92
National Ranking: No. 39
Commits: 24
Blue-Chip Players: 3
Average Player Rating: 86.81
Washington Huskies
247Sports Recruiting Score: 210.15
National Ranking: No. 38
Commits: 17
Blue-Chip Players: 5
Average Player Rating: 88.13
Rutgers Scarlet Knights
247Sports Recruiting Score: 210.48
National Ranking: No. 37
Commits: 24
Blue-Chip Players: 4
Average Player Rating: 86.89
Minnesota Golden Gophers
247Sports Recruiting Score: 211.38
National Ranking: No. 36
Commits: 20
Blue-Chip Players: 3
Average Player Rating: 87.71
Iowa Hawkeyes
247Sports Recruiting Score: 215.41
National Ranking: No. 32
Commits: 21
Blue-Chip Players: 6
Average Player Rating: 87.64
Purdue Boilermakers
247Sports Recruiting Score: 217.71
National Ranking: No. 29
Commits: 26
Blue-Chip Players: 4
Average Player Rating: 87.07
Wisconsin Badgers
247Sports Recruiting Score: 239.10
National Ranking: No. 23
Commits: 22
Blue-Chip Players: 11
Average Player Rating: 89.33
Nebraska Cornhuskers
247Sports Recruiting Score: 247.50
National Ranking: No. 18
Commits: 31
Blue-Chip Players: 8
Average Player Rating: 88.24
USC Trojans
247Sports Recruiting Score: 253.66
National Ranking: No. 17
Commits: 22
Blue-Chip Players: 13
Average Player Rating: 90.14
Michigan Wolverines
247Sports Recruiting Score: 263.07
National Ranking: No. 16
Commits: 27
Blue-Chip Players: 18
Average Player Rating: 90.29
Penn State Nittany Lions
247Sports Recruiting Score: 265.61
National Ranking: No. 15
Commits: 25
Blue-Chip Players: 15
Average Player Rating: 90.59
Ohio State Buckeyes
247Sports Recruiting Score: 289.13
National Ranking: No. 5
Commits: 22
Blue-Chip Players: 18
Average Player Rating: 92.80
Oregon Ducks
247Sports Recruiting Score: 293.22
National Ranking: No. 3
Commits: 27
Blue-Chip Players: 22
Average Player Rating: 92.19