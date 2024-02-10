Where the Wisconsin Badgers program falls in Josh Pate’s Big Ten Power Rankings

The Big Ten is in the midst of major changes entering the 2024 football season.

The East-West Division model is gone as the program welcomes top programs USC, Oregon, Washington and UCLA into the conference.

Wisconsin’s place in the new 18-team conference is yet to be seen. Much will depend on the job Luke Fickell and his staff can do over the next few years, but it will also rely on the performance of the traditional powers up top.

I recently ranked every program in the conference with a forward-looking perspective — in other words, ranking the programs instead of just the 2024 teams.

CBSSports’ Josh Pate did the same yesterday. He and I view Wisconsin the same way, but have some disagreements at the top of the conference:

Indiana Hoosiers

Nov 4, 2023; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana’s Louis Moore (20) starts to celebrate as Josh Sanguinetti runs back a fumble during the second half of a victory over the Wisconsin Badgers during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Janzaruk-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Record: 3-9

2023 Team Talent Composite: No. 47

2024 Recruiting Class Ranking: No. 60

Place in BadgersWire Power Ranking: No. 17

Northwestern Wildcats

Nov 4, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats head coach David Braun looks on during the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Record: 8-5

2023 Team Talent Composite: No. 52

2024 Recruiting Class Ranking: No. 101

Place in BadgersWire Power Ranking: No. 18

Illinois Fighting Illini

CHAMPAIGN, ILLINOIS – OCTOBER 21: Head coach Bret Bielema of the Illinois Fighting Illini protests a call during the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Memorial Stadium on October 21, 2023 in Champaign, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

2023 Record: 5-7

2023 Team Talent Composite: No. 63

2024 Recruiting Class Ranking: No. 45

Place in BadgersWire Power Ranking: No. 13

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Sep 3, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano before the game against the Northwestern Wildcats at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Record: 7-6

2023 Team Talent Composite: No. 61

2024 Recruiting Class Ranking: No. 37

Place in BadgersWire Power Ranking: No. 16

UCLA Bruins

Nov 25, 2023; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Chip Kelly watches from the sidelines in the fourth quarter against the California Golden Bears at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Record: 8-5

2023 Team Talent Composite: No. 24

2024 Recruiting Class Ranking: No. 82

Place in BadgersWire Power Ranking: No. 11

Purdue Boilermakers

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Ryan Walters leads the Boilermakers onto the field during the NCAA football game against the Fresno State Bulldogs, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.

2023 Record: 4-8

2023 Team Talent Composite: No. 48

2024 Recruiting Class Ranking: No. 30

Place in BadgersWire Power Ranking: No. 15

Minnesota Golden Gophers

Oct 21, 2023; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck watches a replay against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Record: 6-7

2023 Team Talent Composite: No. 57

2024 Recruiting Class Ranking: No. 36

Place in BadgersWire Power Ranking: No. 14

Michigan State Spartans

Oct 15, 2022; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans wide receiver Jayden Reed (1) runs down the sideline chased by Wisconsin Badgers safety John Torchio (15) at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Record: 4-8

2023 Team Talent Composite: No. 27

2024 Recruiting Class Ranking: No. 47

Place in BadgersWire Power Ranking: No. 9

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Nov 11, 2023; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule during the third quarter against the Maryland Terrapins at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Record: 5-7

2023 Team Talent Composite: No. 21

2024 Recruiting Class Ranking: No. 18

Place in BadgersWire Power Ranking: No. 8

Maryland Terrapins

Oct 28, 2023; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Maryland Terrapins head coach Mike Locksley (center) on the sidelines during the second half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Record: 8-5

2023 Team Talent Composite: No. 42

2024 Recruiting Class Ranking: No. 39

Place in BadgersWire Power Ranking: No. 12

Wisconsin Badgers

MADISON, WISCONSIN – NOVEMBER 18: Luke Fickell head coach of the Wisconsin Badgers claps after a touchdown during the second quarter against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Camp Randall Stadium on November 18, 2023 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

2023 Record: 7-6

2023 Team Talent Composite: No. 30

2024 Recruiting Class Ranking: No. 22

Place in BadgersWire Power Ranking: No. 7

Iowa Hawkeyes

Oct 14, 2023; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz looks on during warmups prior to the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Record: 10-4

2023 Team Talent Composite: No. 41

2024 Recruiting Class Ranking: No. 31

Place in BadgersWire Power Ranking: No. 10

Washington Huskies

Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) hands the ball off to running back Dillon Johnson (7) during the Sugar Bowl College Football Playoff semi-finals at the Ceasars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, Jan. 1, 2024. The Huskies won the game over the Texas Longhorns 37-31.

2023 Record: 14-1

2023 Team Talent Composite: No. 26

2024 Recruiting Class Ranking: No. 42

Place in BadgersWire Power Ranking: No. 5

USC Trojans

Mar 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC football head coach Lincoln Riley attends the USC Trojans and the Arizona Wildcats men’s basketball game at Galen Center. The Wildcats won 91-71. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Record: 8-5

2023 Team Talent Composite: No. 8

2024 Recruiting Class Ranking: No. 17

Place in BadgersWire Power Ranking: No. 6

Penn State Nittany Lions

Nov 12, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions defensive tackle Dvon Ellies (91) carries the American flag onto the field prior to the game against the Maryland Terrapins at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Record: 10-3

2023 Team Talent Composite: No. 13

2024 Recruiting Class Ranking: No. 14

Place in BadgersWire Power Ranking: No. 4

Oregon Ducks

Nov 18, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning (center) leads quarterback Bo Nix (10) and Ty Thompson (13) onto the field for the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Record: 12-2

2023 Team Talent Composite: No. 10

2024 Recruiting Class Ranking: No. 6

Place in BadgersWire Power Ranking: No. 1

Michigan Wolverines

Nov 11, 2023; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Michigan Wolverines offensive line coach Sherrone Moore reacts while being interviewed with running back Blake Corum (2) following a game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Michigan won 24-15. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Record: 15-0

2023 Team Talent Composite: No. 14

2024 Recruiting Class Ranking: No. 16

Place in BadgersWire Power Ranking: No. 3

Ohio State Buckeyes

Sep 24, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Cade Stover (8) celebrates the touchdown catch during the first quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Record: 11-2

2023 Team Talent Composite: No. 3

2024 Recruiting Class Ranking: No. 3

Place in BadgersWire Power Ranking: No. 2

