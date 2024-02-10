Where the Wisconsin Badgers program falls in Josh Pate’s Big Ten Power Rankings
The Big Ten is in the midst of major changes entering the 2024 football season.
The East-West Division model is gone as the program welcomes top programs USC, Oregon, Washington and UCLA into the conference.
Wisconsin’s place in the new 18-team conference is yet to be seen. Much will depend on the job Luke Fickell and his staff can do over the next few years, but it will also rely on the performance of the traditional powers up top.
I recently ranked every program in the conference with a forward-looking perspective — in other words, ranking the programs instead of just the 2024 teams.
CBSSports’ Josh Pate did the same yesterday. He and I view Wisconsin the same way, but have some disagreements at the top of the conference:
Indiana Hoosiers
2023 Record: 3-9
2023 Team Talent Composite: No. 47
2024 Recruiting Class Ranking: No. 60
Place in BadgersWire Power Ranking: No. 17
Northwestern Wildcats
2023 Record: 8-5
2023 Team Talent Composite: No. 52
2024 Recruiting Class Ranking: No. 101
Place in BadgersWire Power Ranking: No. 18
Illinois Fighting Illini
2023 Record: 5-7
2023 Team Talent Composite: No. 63
2024 Recruiting Class Ranking: No. 45
Place in BadgersWire Power Ranking: No. 13
Rutgers Scarlet Knights
2023 Record: 7-6
2023 Team Talent Composite: No. 61
2024 Recruiting Class Ranking: No. 37
Place in BadgersWire Power Ranking: No. 16
UCLA Bruins
2023 Record: 8-5
2023 Team Talent Composite: No. 24
2024 Recruiting Class Ranking: No. 82
Place in BadgersWire Power Ranking: No. 11
Purdue Boilermakers
2023 Record: 4-8
2023 Team Talent Composite: No. 48
2024 Recruiting Class Ranking: No. 30
Place in BadgersWire Power Ranking: No. 15
Minnesota Golden Gophers
2023 Record: 6-7
2023 Team Talent Composite: No. 57
2024 Recruiting Class Ranking: No. 36
Place in BadgersWire Power Ranking: No. 14
Michigan State Spartans
2023 Record: 4-8
2023 Team Talent Composite: No. 27
2024 Recruiting Class Ranking: No. 47
Place in BadgersWire Power Ranking: No. 9
Nebraska Cornhuskers
2023 Record: 5-7
2023 Team Talent Composite: No. 21
2024 Recruiting Class Ranking: No. 18
Place in BadgersWire Power Ranking: No. 8
Maryland Terrapins
2023 Record: 8-5
2023 Team Talent Composite: No. 42
2024 Recruiting Class Ranking: No. 39
Place in BadgersWire Power Ranking: No. 12
Wisconsin Badgers
2023 Record: 7-6
2023 Team Talent Composite: No. 30
2024 Recruiting Class Ranking: No. 22
Place in BadgersWire Power Ranking: No. 7
Iowa Hawkeyes
2023 Record: 10-4
2023 Team Talent Composite: No. 41
2024 Recruiting Class Ranking: No. 31
Place in BadgersWire Power Ranking: No. 10
Washington Huskies
2023 Record: 14-1
2023 Team Talent Composite: No. 26
2024 Recruiting Class Ranking: No. 42
Place in BadgersWire Power Ranking: No. 5
USC Trojans
2023 Record: 8-5
2023 Team Talent Composite: No. 8
2024 Recruiting Class Ranking: No. 17
Place in BadgersWire Power Ranking: No. 6
Penn State Nittany Lions
2023 Record: 10-3
2023 Team Talent Composite: No. 13
2024 Recruiting Class Ranking: No. 14
Place in BadgersWire Power Ranking: No. 4
Oregon Ducks
2023 Record: 12-2
2023 Team Talent Composite: No. 10
2024 Recruiting Class Ranking: No. 6
Place in BadgersWire Power Ranking: No. 1
Michigan Wolverines
2023 Record: 15-0
2023 Team Talent Composite: No. 14
2024 Recruiting Class Ranking: No. 16
Place in BadgersWire Power Ranking: No. 3
Ohio State Buckeyes
2023 Record: 11-2
2023 Team Talent Composite: No. 3
2024 Recruiting Class Ranking: No. 3
Place in BadgersWire Power Ranking: No. 2