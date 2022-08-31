Where Wisconsin Badgers land in PFF’s 2023 NFL Draft Big Board

Last week, Pro Football Focus draft analyst, Michael Renner, released his preseason top 100 big board for players potentially entering the 2023 NFL draft. Wisconsin outside linebacker Nick Herbig and defensive tackle Keeanu Benton both earned spots in PFF’s big board.

Benton and Herbig were already named to the 2022 Bronko Nagurski Watch List after combining for 89 total tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks in 2021. Although they are not at the top of the big board yet, another year as the leaders of Wisconsin’s defense could skyrocket their draft stock.

Here are where Wisconsin Badgers’ Nick Herbig and Keeanu Benton landed in PFF’s 2023 NFL draft preseason top 100 big board:

91) Senior defensive tackle Keeanu Benton

82) Junior outside linebacker Nick Herbig

