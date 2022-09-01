Where Wisconsin Badgers ended up on NFL cut day
Tuesday marked the final NFL cut day of the preseason as teams trimmed their rosters down to 53 men ahead of Week 1.
A number of rookie Badgers were on the bubble come cut day, with some finding their way onto practice squads and others making the 53-man roster. Across the league, Wisconsin players did enough to show NFL teams that they deserved a spot. From Denver to Jacksonville, Badger rookies made the team.
Where did Kendric Pryor, Rachad Wildgoose, Matt Henningsen, and Faion Hicks end up? Here is a look at where rookie and veteran Badgers will be come the start of the 2022 NFL season:
Kendric Pryor: Dropped by Cincinnati Bengals, claimed by Jacksonville Jaguars
Aug 12, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (1) congratulates wide receiver Kendric Pryor (19) on a touchdown catch in the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene-USA TODAY Sports
Pryor was about to sign his practice squad deal with the Bengals when the Jacksonville Jaguars came calling.
Kendric Pryor and Kwamie Lassiter walked into a room together to sign their practice squad deals and a Bengals employee told Pryor he just got claimed by the Jags. He’s packing up, saying his goodbyes and trying to figure out when his flight is.
— Jay Morrison (@JayMorrisonATH) August 31, 2022
Faion Hicks: Signed to Denver Broncos practice squad
DENVER, CO – AUGUST 13: Brandon Smith #80 of the Dallas Cowboys catches a pass over Faion Hicks #29 of the Denver Broncos during the third quarter at Empower Field At Mile High on August 13, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by C. Morgan Engel/Getty Images)
Hicks was selected in the 7th round of the 2022 NFL draft by Denver.
Rachad Wildgoose: Dropped by New York Jets, claimed by Washington Commanders
Jul 28, 2021; Orchard Park, NY, United States; Buffalo Bills cornerback Rachad Wildgoose (32) enters the field before practice at the Buffalo Bills Training Facility. Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
Wildgoose is going into his second NFL season.
Matt Henningsen - Made 53-man roster in Denver
Sep 11, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers defensive end Matt Henningsen (92) celebrates after sacking Eastern Michigan Eagles quarterback Ben Bryant (8) (not pictured) during the second quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
The rookie joins a number of former Badgers in Denver.
Alex Erickson - Signed to Washington practice squad
Oct 3, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Alex Erickson (13) against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Erickson has bounced around the NFL over the past few seasons.
Scott Nelson - Signed to Seattle Seahawks practice squad
MINNEAPOLIS, MN – NOVEMBER 27: Scott Nelson #9 of the Wisconsin Badgers celebrates scoring a touchdown after intercepting a pass by Tanner Morgan #2 of the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the second quarter of the game at Huntington Bank Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)
The rookie Badger joins Seattle’s practice squad after signing with the Seahawks as a free agent this summer.