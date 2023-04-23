Where Wisconsin Badgers ended up in NFL.com’s seven-round mock draft

The NFL draft is just days away, and a number of Badgers are anxiously awaiting to hear their name called at some point during the process.

NFL.com recently put together their latest seven-round mock draft, that has a trio of Badgers included. While no Badgers went in the first two rounds, a pair of players went within a few picks of each other in round three.

Overall, three Badgers were selected in the full mock draft. A pair went in the third round, while one ended up in the fourth round. Here is a look at where the three Badgers went:

No. 65 overall: C Joe Tippmann selected by the Houston Texans

Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Joe Tippmann (75) talks to the media as part of Wisconsin Badgers football media day at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022.

Tippmann was the first Badger off the board in the latest NFL mock draft. He and Benton have shared that honor depending on which site you are looking at. This fit would give him a chance to play right away on a rebuilding Houston team.

No. 67 overall: DT Keeanu Benton selected by the Denver Broncos

Mar 2, 2023; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Wisconsin defensive lineman Keeanu Benton (DL01) participates in the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

We have seen Benton mocked as high as the end of the first round, but here he falls into round three. In a class without many difference makers at defensive tackle, Benton stands out.

No. 117 overall: LB Nick Herbig selected by the Los Angeles Rams

Mar 2, 2023; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Wisconsin linebacker Nick Herbig (LB11) participates in drills during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The heart and soul of Wisconsin’s 3-4 defense over the past few years falls to round four. What a steal this would be for any team looking for a linebacker who can play sideline to sideline.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire