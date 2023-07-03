Where Wisconsin’s 2024 recruiting class ranks nationally

ESPN’s Craig Haubert recently released an article detailing the top 25 college football recruiting classes in 2024.

Wisconsin ended up on the list, as the Badgers used a number of June commitments to climb into the top 25 nationally. It has been a solid past couple of months for the new Wisconsin regime as they look to build the foundation of a new era.

The top of the Big Ten recruiting rankings are dominated by the east, as Michigan, Ohio State, and Penn State lead the way for the conference.

Here is where the Wisconsin Badgers landed according to the latest ESPN 2024 recruiting rankings:

Texas Tech Red Raiders

Texas Tech Red Raiders

Big 12 Rank: 2 of 14

Top commit: QB Will Hammond

Texas Longhorns

Handoff

Big 12 Rank: 1 of 14

Top commit: RB Jerrick Gibson

Wisconsin Badgers

Wisconsin Badgers

Big Ten Rank: 7 of 14

Top commit: TE Grant Stec

Purdue Boilermakers

Big Ten Rank: 6 of 14

Top commit: ATH Jaheim Merriweather

SEC Rank: 9 of 14

Top commit: WR Braylon Burnside

Minnesota Golden Gophers

Minnesota Golden Gophers

Big Ten Rank: 5 of 14

Top commit: S Koi Perich

ACC Rank: 3 of 14

Top commit: ATH Khalil Conley

Big Ten Rank: 4 of 14

Top commit: CB Mario Buford

SEC Rank: 8 of 14

Top commit: DE Jeffrey Rush

Texas A&M Aggies

SEC Rank: 7 of 14

Top commit: S Jordan Pride

ACC Rank: 2 of 14

Top commit: TE Landen Thomas

SEC: 6 of 14

Top commit: ATH Jonathan Echols

SEC Rank: 5 of 14

Top commit: QB Julian Sayin

South Carolina Gamecocks

SEC Rank: 4 of 14

Top commit: OT Kam Pringle

Stanford Cardinal

Pac-12 Rank: 3 of 12

Top commit: DE Dylan Stephenson

SEC Rank: 3 of 14

Top commit: TE Trey’Dez Green

Clemson Tigers

ACC Rank: 1 of 14

Top commit: LB Sammy Brown

Oregon Ducks

Pac-12 Rank: 2 of 12

Top commit: QB Michael Van Buren

Pac-12 Rank: 1 of 14

Top commit: WR Xavier Jordan

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Independent Rank: 1

Top commit: QB C.J. Carr

Penn State Nittany Lions

Big Ten Rank: 3 of 14

Top commit: ATH Quinton Martin

Ohio State Buckeyes

Big Ten Rank: 2 of 14

Top commit: WR Jeremiah Smith

Michigan Wolverines

Big Ten Rank: 1 of 14

Top commit: TE Brady Prieskorn

Florida Gators

Florida Gators

SEC Rank: 2 of 14

Top commit: QB D.J. Lagway

Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia Bulldogs

News Joshua L Jones

SEC Rank: 1 of 14

Top commit: CB Ellis Robinson IV

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire