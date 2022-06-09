Where Wisconsin’s 2022 recruiting class lands in On3’s rankings

With the 2022 class now set in stone for Wisconsin and a number of programs around the country, where do the Badgers stand compared to the nation’s best?

The first note about Wisconsin’s 2022 class is that 2021 was a historic recruiting win for the Badgers, as they finished with their highest-ranked group in the modern recruiting era. They didn’t need to bring in volume with this group, but instead focused on a few positions of need.

The result is a 15-man class that includes 5 four-star talents according to On3 recruiting.

At the top of the 2022 rankings are three SEC programs, followed by Ohio State leading the way for the Big Ten. Here is a look at the top 40 recruiting classes in 2022 and where the Badgers land in the mix:

40: Maryland - 22 commits (4 four-stars)

Dec 29, 2021; New York, NY, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) runs the ball as Virginia Tech Hokies linebacker Dax Hollifield (4) pursues during the second half of the 2021 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

39: Iowa State -23 commits (2 four-stars)

Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell, left, gives a thumbs up heading into a timeout during a NCAA college football game in the Cheez-It Bowl against Clemson, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.

38: TCU - 14 commits (6 four-stars)

Jan 25, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head football coach Sonny Dykes and wife Kate during the game against the Texas Longhorns at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

37: Virginia Tech - 24 commits (2 four-stars)

Dec 29, 2021; New York, NY, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Tahj Bullock (15) runs the ball as Maryland Terrapins defensive back Devyn King (29) and linebacker Gereme Spraggins (21) pursue during the second half of the 2021 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

36: West Virginia - 17 commits (3 four-stars)

Dec 28, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers cornerback Charles Woods (23) reacts after intercepting a pass from the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic

Ncaa Football Minnesota At West Virginia

35: Utah - 17 commits (3 four-stars)

Nov 5, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) signals to his teammates during the first quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

34: Wisconsin - 15 commits (5 four-stars)

Franklin quarterback Myles Burkett committed to Wisconsin immediately upon receiving an offer in January.

33: Baylor - 21 commits (3 four-stars)

Nov 6, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Gerry Bohanon (11) throws during the second half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

32: Vanderbilt - 28 commits (4 four-stars)

Tennessee linebacker Aaron Beasley (24) grabs Vanderbilt running back Rocko Griffin (24) NCAA college football game between the Tennesse Volunteers and Vanderbilt Commodores in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, November 27, 2021.

31: USC - 10 commits (1 five-star, 4 four-stars)

Oklahoma State fans hold up newspapers with a picture of former OU football coach Lincoln Riley during Oklahoma’s introduction before a Bedlam basketball game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Oklahoma State University Cowboys (OSU) at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022.

30: Iowa - 18 commits (4 four-stars)

Oct 30, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz looks on during warmups prior to the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

29: Indiana - 22 commits (4 four-stars)

Indiana Hoosiers head coach Tom Allen walks along the sideline during the fourth quarter of a NCAA Division I football game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. Credit: Joshua A. Bickel/Columbus Dispatch-USA TODAY NETWORK

28: Arizona - 23 commits (five four-stars)

Nov 27, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Jedd Fisch against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the Territorial Cup at Sun Devil Stadium. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

27: Oklahoma State - 20 commits (6 four-stars)

Nov 6, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) throws a pass during the fourth quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

26: South Carolina - 22 commits (8 four-stars)

South Carolina Gamecocks running back Kevin Harris (20) takes the ball down the field avoid North Carolina Tar Heels defense during the DukeÕs Mayo Bowl at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Thursday, December 30, 2021.

25: Arkansas - 20 commits (6 four-stars)

Sep 25, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; A view of an Arkansas Razorbacks football helmet as the Razorbacks celebrate the win over the Texas A&M Aggies at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

24: Michigan State - 23 commits (6 four-stars)

Michigan State Spartans head coach Mel Tucker shakes hands with Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Chris Olave (2) following their 56-7 win over the Michigan State Spartans in the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021.

Michigan State Spartans At Ohio State Buckeyes Football

23: Mississippi State - 21 commits (4 four-stars)

Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach looks on during the final minute of the game as Auburn Tigers take on Mississippi State Bulldogs at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Mississippi State Bulldogs defeated Auburn Tigers 43-34.

22: Stanford - 22 commits (7 four-stars)

Nov 27, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee (18) throws a pass during the fourth quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Stanford Stadium. Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

21: Ole Miss - 19 commits (6 four-stars)

Jan 1, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffen reacts after being defeated by the Baylor Bears in the 2022 Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

20: Florida - 19 commits (8 four-stars)

Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier tells how proud he is of his team after Blue beat Orange 34-0 as the Florida Gators scrimmaged themselves during the annual Orange and Blue spring game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL, Thursday afternoon, April 14, 2022. [Doug Engle/Ocala Star Banner]2022

19: Florida State - 16 commits (8 four-stars)

Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell conducts warm-ups in Doak Campbell Stadium before the Garnet and Gold spring game kickoff Saturday, April 9, 2022.

Fsu Spring Game137

18: Auburn - 18 commits (8 four-stars)

Auburn Tigers edge Dylan Brooks (39) tackles Auburn Tigers running back Sean Jackson (44) during the A-Day spring practice at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

17: Tennessee - 21 commits (10 four-stars)

Sep 22, 2018; Knoxville, TN, USA; The 102,455 sign which is the seating capacity in Neyland Stadium and the Power T logo on the south entrance at Neyland Stadium at a game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Florida Gators. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

16: Missouri - 17 commits (1 five-star, 9 four-stars)

Nov 21, 2020; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Missouri Tigers head coach Eliah Drinkwitz discusses a call against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

15: Kentucky - 20 commits (12 four-stars)

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) throws during a NCAA college football game in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl against Iowa, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.

220101 Iowa Kentucky Citrus Fb Extra 025 Jpg

14: Clemson - 20 commits (1 five-star, 9 four-stars)

Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. (23) and teammates celebrate their win after the game at Williams Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina Saturday, November 27, 2021. Clemson won 30-0.

Clemson U Of Sc Football In Columbia

13: LSU - 15 commits (1 five-star, 6 four-stars)

LSU football coach Brian Kelly speaks to media following the first spring practice under him on March 24.

12: Miami - 14 commits (12 four-stars)

Jan 22, 2022; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes head football coach Mario Cristobal reacts while hyping up the crowd during the second half between the Miami Hurricanes and the Florida State Seminoles at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

11: Oregon - 17 commits (12 four-stars)

The Oregon Ducks mascot stand behind the endzone during the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. The Ducks won 35-28.

Oregon Ducks At Ohio State Buckeyes Football

10: North Carolina - 17 commits (1 five-star, 11 four-stars)

Nov 14, 2020; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Sam Howell (7) runs for a touchdown as Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive linemen Miles Fox (11) and Carlos Basham Jr. (9) defend in the fourth quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

9: Michigan - 22 commits (1 five-star, 12 four-stars)

Oct 9, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Cade McNamara (12) hugs head coach Jim Harbaugh after a 32-29 win against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

8: Oklahoma - 22 commits (17 four-stars)

First-year OU football coach Brent Venables works with his team during Thursday’s practice in Norman.

7: Penn State - 25 commits (3 five-stars, 12 four-stars)

Sep 4, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin looks on during the second quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

6: Notre Dame - 22 commits (17 four-stars)

Sep 25, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Chris Tyree (25) returns a kick for a touchdown during the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

5: Texas - 28 commits (2 five-stars, 20 four-stars)

Steve Sarkisian pulled off a top-10 recruiting class for 2022 despite going 5-7 in his first season as Longhorns coach.

Sark

4: Ohio State - 21 commits (3 five-stars, 16 four-stars)

Apr 17, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback CJ Stroud (7) during the annual spring game at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

3: Georgia - 30 commits (4 five-stars, 19 four-stars)

Sep 18, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia inside linebacker Channing Tindall (41) celebrates after getting a sack during the second half of an NCAA college football game between South Carolina and Georgia at Sanford Stadium. Joshua L. Jones/Athens Banner-Herald via USA TODAY NETWORK

Ncaa Football South Carolina At Georgia

2: Alabama - 26 commits (4 five-stars, 19 four-stars)

Nov 13, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama head coach Nick Saban watches the Crimson Tide warm up before playing New Mexico State at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

1: Texas A&M - (9 five-stars, 19 four-stars)

Jan 2, 2021; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher coaches from the sidelines against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

