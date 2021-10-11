Where Wisconsin 2022 OL commit Joe Brunner falls in USA TODAY’s Top 100 rankings

Earlier this morning, USA TODAY released their 2022 football recruiting rankings as they listed the top 100 players in the nation.

Wisconsin had one Badger State native and Badger commit on the list in OL Joe Brunner. Out of Milwaukee, Brunner is also seen as the No. 1 player in the state by 247Sports and has a four-star designation given by both 247Sports and Rivals. The offensive lineman took a visit to Wisconsin back on June 4, and after visits to Notre Dame and Ohio State officially decided on the Badgers at the end of June.

USA TODAY’s rankings have the OT at No. 54 overall in the class of 2022, making him the highest-ranked Badger commit in the group.

Wisconsin currently has 11 commits in the class of 2022, with Brunner being the lone four-star per 247Sports.