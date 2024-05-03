Advertisement

Where Western New York softball, lacrosse teams rank in state for 2024

Adam Gorski
·1 min read

Here’s a glance at where Western New York softball and boys and girls lacrosse teams rank in the latest New York State Sportswriters Association rankings. The latest rankings are from April 30.

Softball

Class AAA

13. Orchard Park, 19. Lancaster

Class AA

2. Clarence, 11. North Tonawanda, 17. Niagara Wheatfield, 23. Frontier

Class A

2. Nardin, 8. Williamsville South, 19. Lake Shore, 21. Iroquois

Class B

3. Fredonia, 4. Depew, 22. Falconer

Class C

1. St. Mary’s Lancaster, 5. Silver Creek, 6. Gowanda, 12. Chautauqua Lake, 24. Barker

Class D

12. Forestville, 22. Clymer/Sherman

Boys lacrosse

Class A

Honorable mentions: Nichols, Orchard Park, St. Joe’s

Class B

20. Niagara Wheatfield

Class C

16. Lake Shore/Silver Creek
Honorable mention: Grand Island

Class D

15. Akron
Honorable mention: Gowanda

Girls lacrosse

Class A

No schools ranked

Class B

No schools ranked

Class C

No schools ranked

Class D

No schools ranked

Latest Sports News

Bandits title defense fortified by midseason moves

Where Western New York softball, lacrosse teams rank in state for 2024

How to watch Buffalo Bandits vs. Toronto Rock in Game 1 of NLL semifinals

Love and Basketball: Emotional journey leads UB women’s coach Becky Burke and her wife into parenthood

April Scholar-Athlete: Canisius’ Matthew Hassenfratz gets joy from bowling, academics

Adam Gorski is a Buffalo native who joined the News 4 team in 2022. You can find more of his work here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to News 4 Buffalo.