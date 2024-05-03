Where Western New York softball, lacrosse teams rank in state for 2024
Here’s a glance at where Western New York softball and boys and girls lacrosse teams rank in the latest New York State Sportswriters Association rankings. The latest rankings are from April 30.
Softball
Class AAA
13. Orchard Park, 19. Lancaster
Class AA
2. Clarence, 11. North Tonawanda, 17. Niagara Wheatfield, 23. Frontier
Class A
2. Nardin, 8. Williamsville South, 19. Lake Shore, 21. Iroquois
Class B
3. Fredonia, 4. Depew, 22. Falconer
Class C
1. St. Mary’s Lancaster, 5. Silver Creek, 6. Gowanda, 12. Chautauqua Lake, 24. Barker
Class D
12. Forestville, 22. Clymer/Sherman
Boys lacrosse
Class A
Honorable mentions: Nichols, Orchard Park, St. Joe’s
Class B
20. Niagara Wheatfield
Class C
16. Lake Shore/Silver Creek
Honorable mention: Grand Island
Class D
15. Akron
Honorable mention: Gowanda
Girls lacrosse
Class A
No schools ranked
Class B
No schools ranked
Class C
No schools ranked
Class D
No schools ranked
Latest Sports News
Bandits title defense fortified by midseason moves
Where Western New York softball, lacrosse teams rank in state for 2024
How to watch Buffalo Bandits vs. Toronto Rock in Game 1 of NLL semifinals
Love and Basketball: Emotional journey leads UB women’s coach Becky Burke and her wife into parenthood
April Scholar-Athlete: Canisius’ Matthew Hassenfratz gets joy from bowling, academics
Adam Gorski is a Buffalo native who joined the News 4 team in 2022. You can find more of his work here.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to News 4 Buffalo.