Where it all went wrong: Arkansas football wasted KJ Jefferson's senior season with OC Dan Enos

The brightest star has turned into a dying ember, and any conversations about what went wrong for Dan Enos in his second tenure with the Arkansas football program must start with his impact on KJ Jefferson.

Enos was fired Sunday, eight games into the Razorbacks' 2023 season. Arkansas is 2-6 with an offense that ranks 119th in the country. Enos was responsible for the worst offense in the SEC, with just four Power Five teams in the country fielding a worse unit.

It's been a rapid downfall. The Razorbacks have lost six straight games. Bowl eligibility seems unlikely in a season where fans, coaches and players flirted with the idea the Razorbacks could contend in the SEC West.

The foundation for any preseason optimism was Jefferson, a long-limbed freight train adept at running over linebackers and throwing past SEC defenses. After five weeks of wobbling, the train finally ran off its tracks in Saturday's 7-3 loss to Mississippi State, which served as Arkansas' worst offensive performance since the Chad Morris era.

Jefferson entered the 2023 season as a long-shot Heisman Trophy candidate. Last season, he averaged 240.7 passing yards and 58.2 rushing yards per game. This year, those numbers are down to 193.8 and 25, and Jefferson has thrown seven of his 17 career interceptions in just eight games this fall.

There are a multitude of factors contributing to Jefferson's regression. The offensive line has been in shambles ever since the Razorbacks were exposed in a stunning 38-31 home loss to BYU. Arkansas gives up 3.88 sacks per game, which ranks 120th in the country, and a non-existent run game has made life exponentially more challenging for Jefferson.

On top of that, the wide receivers haven't come close to matching the talent or production set by recent Arkansas pass catchers like Treylon Burks, Jadon Haselwood and Matt Landers. Division II transfers Andrew Armstrong and Isaac TeSlaa don't feature the same explosion, while Arkansas recruits Isaiah Sategna and Jaedon Wilson haven't been consistent.

But at the end of the day, it's up to the offensive coordinator to make the pieces fit, and Enos failed at scrounging together any meaningful improvement over the course of the season.

The signs have actually pointed in the opposite direction. Pro Football Focus says two of Jefferson's last three games — against Mississippi State and Ole Miss — have been his worst two performances of the season.

An anonymous SEC defensive coordinator provided the following statement to ESPN before the season:

"The best thing about KJ is he's so damn strong. You could have him wrapped up, and he's able to get out of tackles and extend plays. I'll be interested to see how he fits into that offense and what Enos does with him. It's more under-center, and I don't know if that necessarily fits KJ's game."

That warning rang true in the worst imaginable way for Arkansas fans. No, the Razorbacks aren't going under center, but they are using an offensive that severely limits Jefferson's capabilities. Under Kendal Briles, Arkansas was known for fast tempo, excellent rushing stats and explosive plays. Under Enos, three-and-outs and punts have become all too common.

Is there enough time this season to save Jefferson? Kenny Guiton will get a four-week chance as interim coordiantor. He would do well to try and implement as much of last year's offense as he can in the Razorbacks' upcoming idle week.

When 2023 ends, what happens to the quarterback who has already created incredible memories during his Arkansas career?

We've all seen the magic that Jefferson can provide any given Saturday. Enos — and by extension coach Sam Pittman — wasted their quarterback's senior season.

That, in itself, ended up being a fireable offense.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Arkansas football wasted KJ Jefferson's senior season with OC Dan Enos