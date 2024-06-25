Where to watch Wimbledon 2024: TV channel guide and schedule

Wimbledon is around the corner as Carlos Alcaraz and Marketa Vondrousova return to the Championships as defending champions.

With much of the build-up to the Championships dominated by the uncertainty around the fitness of former champions Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic, Alcaraz’s stunning victory in last year’s final signalled the arrival of the next generation at SW19.

Alcaraz defeated Djokovic in five sets to become the first Wimbledon champion outside of Djokovic, Murray, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in 20 years, while Vondrousova was a surprise champion and became the first unseeded winner of the women’s title.

With Djokovic’s fitness uncertain, Alcaraz is set to face competition from men’s World No 1 Jannik Sinner. The Italian won his first grand slam title at the Australian Open at the start of the year, with Alcaraz winning his third at the French Open last month.

Iga Swiatek will be the top seed in the women’s draw but is not as dominant on grass and it could lead to another wide open tournament. Emma Raducanu will be returning to the Championships after missing last year due to injury.

How can I watch Wimbledon?

Wimbledon will be shown on the BBC in the UK, with full coverage of the tournament available to watch on BBC One, BBC Two and across the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

When does Wimbledon start?

Wimbledon begins on Monday 1 July, with play scheduled to get underway on the outside courts from 11am BST. The Championships will conclude on the weekend of July 13 and 14, with the women’s singles final on the Saturday and the men’s singles final following on the Sunday.

When is the Wimbledon draw?

The Wimbledon main draw will take place on Friday 28 June at 10pm BST, one day after the end of qualifying. It will be conducted at SW19. Fans can watch the men’s and women’s singles draws on wimbledon.com from 10am BST. You can also follow The Independent’s live blog which will have all the updates and key first-round ties.

What is this year’s prize money?

Wimbledon’s total prize money for 2024 is up to a record £50m, an increase of almost 12 per cent from 2023.

The men’s and women’s singles champions will receive a record £2.7m, with the runner-ups taking home £1.4m.

First round prize money for the singles is set at £60,000.