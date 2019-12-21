Where to watch Saturday’s games

Saturday’s NFL tripleheader is, frankly, better than the three games the league served up three weeks and two days ago, on Thanksgiving. Unlike Bears-Lions, Bills-Cowboys, and Saints-Falcons, however, Saturday’s three games won’t be seen on three-letter networks.

If you have NFL Network — and only if you have NFL Network — you’ll be able to watch all three via traditional TV. If you don’t have NFLN, you’ll have a little problem.

Locally, the relevant games will be broadcast by KRIV in Houston, WMOR in Tampa, WKBW in Buffalo, WBZ in Boston, KCBS in Los Angeles, and KNTV in San Francisco. All three can be seen without NFL Network (and without authentication) via cellular connection to the NFL, NFL Fantasy, Yahoo Sports, and AOL apps.

Here’s the full list of ways to watch and listen to the games. Make sure you do; all three have clear playoff implications, with the Texans able to win the AFC South, the Bills and Patriots battling for first place in the AFC East (and the Pats trying to earn a bye), and the Rams facing elimination with a loss to the 49ers, who need to reverse a 1-2 slump after starting 10-1.