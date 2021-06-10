When, where, how to watch Oklahoma softball take on Florida State in decisive Game 3 of WCWS Finals

After Wednesday night’s late-inning comeback win, No. 1 Oklahoma (55-4) has moved one win away from its ultimate goal: a fifth national title. An entire season comes to down to one game on the sport’s biggest stage at Hall of Fame Stadium in the Women’s College World Series.

Awaiting them is No. 10 Florida State (49-12-1), which has put together an incredible run in their own right, but was denied a championship in its first attempt on Wednesday. How it rebounds will be a fascinating sight to see in what will once again be a heavily Oklahoma crowd.

At this point, with one game remaining in the season, both teams are going to leave absolutely everything on the field in the pursuit of immortality. It can be safely assumed every player is available as these teams try to finish their season with a win.

This has been an historic WCWS with attendance and viewership records to go along with epic games and moments. It seems only fitting these two great teams give fans one more show on Thursday with everything on the line. Buckle up, this one is going to be fun.

For this decisive, national-championship-deciding game, here is everything you need to know:

WHEN: 2 p.m. CT

WHERE: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (Hall of Fame Stadium)

HOW TO WATCH: ESPN

HOW TO LISTEN: Sooner Sports Radio Network – 107.7 FM The Franchise in Oklahoma City; KTBZ 1430 AM in Tulsa; Tune In Radio App

ADDITIONAL RADIO: SiriusXM channel 84 and Westwood One Sports Radio