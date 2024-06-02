Where, when, how to watch NASCAR’s Enjoy Illinois 300

MADISON, Ill. – Tens of thousands of NASCAR fans are expected to gather for the NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois race at the World Wide Technology Raceway.

Enjoy Illinois 300 packed a sold-out crowd of more than 57,000 fans for the main event just outside of St. Louis in each of the last two years, setting the bar high for Sunday.

How Can I Watch?

If you can’t attend Enjoy Illinois 300 on a ticket, here’s what you need to know to watch…

FS1 will carry the TV broadcast.

Driver introductions are scheduled to begin around 1:55 p.m.

The race is expected to begin around 2:30 p.m. and last more than three hours.

Fans can also tune in via radio on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Are tickets still available?

Event organizers have listed tickets to Sunday’s main race directly through St. Louis-based ticket service MetroTix.

Heading into race day, the cheapest listings are $67 for adults and $20 for children. CLICK HERE for a closer look at listings through MetroTix.

Some tickets for the race and other festivities are also on sale through third-party platforms like Ticketsmaster.com, SeatGeek, and StubHub.

Ticketholders for the NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 will have access to the Confluence Music Festival, which consists of several concerts planned around the main race this weekend.

