Where to watch Euro 2024 in London

Beer gardens across England are currently being prepared for Euro 2024.

This summer's tournament in Germany is within touching distance and supporters up and down the country are readying themselves for a frenzied festival of football. The thought of sitting back in the sunshine with a nice cold beverage and the Three Lions on the TV is simply tantalising.

Fortunately for fans, there are plenty of venues to choose from when it comes to embracing another major international tournament, especially down south in the capital.

Here are the best places to watch Euro 2024 in London.

Best locations to watch Euro 2024 in London

Of course, pretty much every pub in London will be showing Euro 2024, especially when England's matches come around. Sometimes, you can't beat your local when it comes to the big game.

However, there are plenty of alternative venues around London to watch the action, most notable of which is Boxpark in either Wembley, Shoreditch or Croydon. The venue will be showing plenty of live football over the month of Euro 2024 and tickets can be booked for a whole host of games on their website.

Big Penny Social is another great spot, especially given they will have a live band during England games. The Walthamstow brewery will have screens both inside and outside for matches, with tickets again available to purchase for specific matches.

Located in the heart of The O2, TOCA Social is another excellent venue choice for those looking to mix Euro 2024 with interactive games. Tickets can be booked online for both the main bar area and private boxes.

Clapham Grand will be another popular destination for football fans as a result of its 24ft HD screen, multiple plasmas and balcony view, while Signature Crew in Haggerston will be where Baller FC - an inclusive community of both seasoned and new football fans - will set up base for the tournament.

Market Halls will be showing matches at Canary Wharf and Oxford Street with an excellent menu to accompany some beautiful football, while Vinegar Yard near London Bridge - an outdoor food and drink street market - will be screening games too.

When does Euro 2024 start and finish?

The glory of a major tournament returns on Friday 14 June when Euro 2024 kicks off with hosts Germany facing Scotland in Group A. The group stage will then continue for almost two weeks, coming to a close on 26 June.

The knockout stages begin just three days later with the round of 16, with the grand final in Berlin taking place on Sunday 14 July - exactly a month after the tournament's opening game.

When do England play at Euro 2024?

England are guaranteed at least three games at Euro 2024 during the group stage, although it's likely that Gareth Southgate's side will reach the knockout stages in Germany. They have been placed in Group C and will face Denmark, Serbia and Slovenia.

First up is a battle with Serbia on Sunday 16 June, followed by a clash with Denmark four days later. England close out the group stage with a match against Slovenia on Tuesday 25 June.