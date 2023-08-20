The best UK bars and pubs to watch the Women's World Cup final live

It’s the first England World Cup football final since 1966, so it's not to be missed - Cynthia Rezende

It might be a date to remember for ever more – in which case, you’ll want to choose your viewing venue wisely. When England square up to Spain on Sunday it will be the first time the country has competed in the final of a World Cup since 1966. Both teams, in fact, hope to lift the Women’s World Cup trophy for the first time, having reached this stage after two thrilling, goal-heavy semi-finals.

The Lionesses beat Australia to reach the World Cup final - DeFodi Images

Roaring them on from sofas, screens and pubs around the UK, England fans face an earlier start than usual: kick-off at Stadium Australia in Sydney on Sunday is 11am UK time (8pm Sydney local time). Many venues, then, are ready to welcome customers for brunch as well as a beer while the Lionesses impress with the ball.

Some are rolling out special menus in celebration of England’s historic sporting achievement while others are incorporating a screening of the match into a summer season of open-air films and performances. There are free beers on offer and even an urban beach for a post-match wind-down.

England fans face an earlier start than usual, with kick-off at 11am UK time - Brad Hamer/Freight Island

Read on for the best pubs, bars and outdoor screens showing the match on Sunday where the food is good, the drinks are plentiful and the atmosphere promises to be second to none.

London

Out of London

Big Penny Social, Walthamstow

Where better to enjoy the World Cup final than in the UK’s biggest beer hall, located in the heart of North London? Locally-brewed beers and freshly-fired pizza are on the menu, and there’s even a pop-up beach, “Walthamstow-on-Sea”, offering deckchairs, soft-serve ice creams and frozen cocktails for your post-match debrief. 1 Priestley Way, E17 6AL; bigpennysocial.co.uk

Hackney Bridge, Hackney

With a giant screen on its gargantuan garden terrace showing all the action from 11am, this is the place to be for football fans in East London. There are screens inside, too, if the weather doesn’t play ball. Enjoy a wealth of takeaway options such as burgers, pizzas and curries, and stick around afterwards for the British Street Food Awards (also on Sunday) where you can pay £8-10 to help judge dishes by some of the best producers across the country. Units 1-28, Echo Building, East Bay Lane, E15 2SJ; hackneybridge.org

Boxpark, Shoreditch

ith tickets to Boxpark venues in Wembley and Croydon already sold out, Shoreditch is your last chance to pick up match tickets for the World Cup final. Screened live on the open-air terraces for those with tickets (£11.13), where you can pick up a hearty breakfast from Crust Bros Pizza, the Athenian, Black Bear Burger, Poptata or one of the many street-food stands around the venue. 2-10 Bethnal Green Road, London E1 6GY; boxpark.co.uk

Clubhouse 5, Leicester Square

High-definition screens and a sumptuous menu: think loaded fries and burgers, along with stuffed dessert bao buns, plus wine, beer and cocktails on tap. Clubhouse 5 is a partner of #HerGameToo, a charity that ensures a welcoming environment for female sports fans. 5 Lisle Street, Leicester Square, WC2H 7BG; clubhouse5.co.uk

Loaded fries, bao buns and cocktails on tap: Clubhouse 5, Leicester Square

The Cadogan Arms, Chelsea

This glamorous pub welcomes Lioness fans from 10.30am on Sunday. The usual selection of craft beers, wines, cocktails and non-alcoholic drinks are on offer, plus a new summer menu featuring Jersey rock oysters, grilled tiger prawns, and a black pudding Scotch egg that feels just right for the football. 298 King’s Road, SW3 5UG; thecadoganarms.london

Lunar Pub Co, various locations

The match will be screened at all three of the Lunar Pub Company’s venues (the Hunter’s Moon in South Kensington, Ganymede in Belgravia and the Apollo Arms in Clapham). All three sites open at 10.45am, and drinks will be available from the 11am kick-off, with food orders starting at midday. A pre-match bloody Mary and a roast after the game will be a huge draw. Bookings are being taken but walk-ins are welcome too. The Hunter’s Moon, 86 Fulham Rd, SW3 6HR; huntersmoonlondon.co.uk; Ganymede, 139 Ebury Street, SW1W 9QU; ganymedelondon.co.uk; the Apollo Arms, 13-19 Old Town, SW4 0JT; apolloarms.co.uk

The Ganymede in Belgravia, one of the Lunar Pub Company’s three venues

Spitalfields Market, Tower Hamlets

There’s a pop-up screen in Spitalfields right now showing all the highlights across this sport-filled summer, but the Women’s World Cup final will be the hit of the season. Foodies can enjoy all sorts from the comfort of their deckchairs – Rudie’s Jerk Shack Jamaican food, seasonal Mexican tacos from Dos Mas Tacos, seafood from Wicked Fish and more craft beer than you can shake an official match ball at. 65 Brushfield Street, London E1 6AA; spitalfields.co.uk

The Refinery Bankside by Drake & Morgan, Southwark

The Aperol terrace outside offers large TV screens to watch the game, while your thirst will be quenched by beers on tap, cider, wines and signature cocktails. Food includes brunch dishes and sharing platters. Drake & Morgan locations across the city will be showing the game, with locations including Drake & Morgan King’s Cross, the Happenstance (St Paul’s), the Parlour and the Sipping Room (Canary Wharf); drakeandmorgan.co.uk

The Refinery's Aperol terrace offers large TV screens to watch the game - Giles Christopher

Young’s Pubs, across London and the South of England

What could be better than England making its first World Cup final since 1966? England making its first World Cup final since 1966 with a free drink, of course. Two hundred Young’s pubs across London and the South will be showing the game and to mark the end of the tournament, they’re offering 3,000 complimentary pints of Camden Hells, Absolut Bloody Mary or Coca-Cola to enjoy. Download the chain’s On Tap app, enter the promotional code “ROAR”, then pick your drink. Across London and Southern England; youngs.co.uk

The Hub on Verulam, St Albans

Part pub, part co-working space, part village hall, this is the place to watch the World Cup final in all its glory, with a dedicated screening room set up for the tournament. Some of the former Lionesses have even been spotted visiting the Hub to watch games. Order dinner from the Open Kitchen Restaurant where you’ll find traditional pub food, or visit the Yard for summer barbecue treats. 5 & 5a Verulam Road, St Albans AL3 4DA; thehubonverulam.com

Pizza Punks, Durham, Newcastle, Leicester and Nottingham

The sourdough pizza brand will be screening the match live at its Durham, Newcastle, Leicester and Nottingham venues. There’s a 90-minute long bottomless brunch offering to keep you satiated throughout the game: for £31.50 diners can enjoy unlimited cocktails, prosecco or Pravha paired with one pizza per person - a pizza that features 35 unlimited toppings to choose from, including garlic and rosemary potatoes and rum ham hock. Unit 12 The Gates, The Riverwalk, Durham DH1 4SJ; 34-40 Grey St, Newcastle upon Tyne NE1 6AE; 12 Bath House Ln, Leicester LE1 4SA; One Fletcher Gate, Nottingham NG1 4FS; pizzapunks.co.uk

Pizza Punks offers a 90-minute long bottomless brunch to keep you sated throughout the game

Freight Island, Manchester

The huge screens at Freight Island will make it one of the top places to watch the Women’s World Cup Final, as close as you can get to the atmosphere of a big ground. There are multiple screens to watch the match, as well as retro arcade games, pool and other distractions to keep you entertained, win or lose. Order food from any of the dozen kitchens on site, from Burgerism and Voodoo Ray’s pizza to Payal Indian street food and Lazy Tony’s Lasagneria. Tickets must be booked in advance. 11 Baring St, Manchester M1 2PZ; escapetofreightisland.com/entertainment/2023-08-20/women’s-world-cup

Freight Island's huge screens will make it one of the top places to watch the game - Brad Hamer/Freight Island

Hotel Football, Manchester

Just a stone’s throw away from Old Trafford, the home of Manchester United’s Mary Earps, Ella Toone and Katie Zelem. The hotel’s Café Football will be opening its doors to the general public to watch the match, with a football-inspired menu offering bespoke beers, award-winning pizzas and burgers. Old Trafford, 99 Sir Matt Busby Way, Stretford, Manchester M16 0SZ; hotelfootball.com

The Ball, Sheffield (and other Greene King pubs nationwide)

A sports pub with a great atmosphere, showing the game on big HD televisions from kick-off. The Ball, along with selected other Greene King pubs, are sweetening the deal by offering a complimentary beer, cider, wine, spirit or soft drink to any customers wearing England colours, an England kit, or England face paint. 171-173 Crookes, Sheffield S10 1UD; greeneking.co.uk/pubs/south-yorkshire/ball

A sports pub with a great atmosphere: the Ball, Sheffield

Dreamland, Margate

For football, deckchairs, and… rollercoasters! All the World Cup action will be shown on its massive Scenic Screen, where it’s free to enter from 10.30am. Enjoy all manner of great food and drinks during the match including Ocean’s Fish ‘N’ Fry, Rad Burger, Pek mac ‘n’ cheese, Chapel Down wine and plenty more. 49-51 Marine Terrace, Margate, Kent, CT9 1XJ; dreamland.co.uk

