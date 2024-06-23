Where to watch Copa America in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two big soccer tournaments are kicking off this weekend: The Copa América and the UEFA European Championship. With the large soccer community in Grand Rapids, businesses and nonprofits are working to make sure there are spaces for fans to watch both inside and outdoors.

Games in the Euros start around 3 p.m. Sunday, and the United States is facing off against Bolivia in the Copa América, with the game starting at 6 p.m.

You can watch them both inside at the Speak EZ Lounge, which is a soccer bar in downtown Grand Rapids. They will have the bar decorated with flags from all participants in the tournament and they have a new World Street Food menu.

You can also watch the games outside at Las Canchas on Sunday while also getting to play a bit of soccer yourself. Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. will have the games on a big screen right next to the outdoor soccer fields. There will also be four food trucks and adult beverages. It is free and open to the public.

“We hope people can make connections with people they may not have met … We just want people to make connections with each other, celebrate the space, and hopefully we come away with a Team USA win as well,” Bill Kirk, the communications director for Downtown Grand Rapids Inc., said.

He added that they plan to host the Euro final match and the Copa América final match at Las Canchas in July.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.