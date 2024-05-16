Where to watch Clemson softball vs. Southeastern Louisiana Regionals matchup
CLEMSON (34-17) VS. SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA (45-13)
GAME SETUPS
🆚 Opponent: vs. Southeastern Louisiana
🗓 Date/Time: Friday, May 17 • 2 p.m. ET
📍 Venue: John and Ann Rhoads Softball Stadium • Tuscaloosa, Ala.
📺 Watch: ACC Network
📊 Stats: Live Stats
📻 Radio: ClemsonTigers App & 105.5 TheROAR
Clemson: Roster | Schedule | Game Notes (PDF)
PREVIEW
Clemson is in its fifth season of competition and has made a postseason appearance in each year eligible
The Tigers hold a .297 batting average. Clemson also has a .477 slugging percentage and .389 on-base percentage
Clemson’s pitching staff maintains a 2.22 ERA through 349.2 innings of work and has 271 strikeouts
The only opponent in the Tuscaloosa Regional that Clemson has faced before is Alabama. Clemson has yet to face Southeastern Louisiana or USC Upstate in program history
QUICK HITS
Clemson has outscored opponents 307-151 this season
Clemson had 419 hits through 51 games, including posting 63 doubles, 54 home runs and 14 triples
The Tigers have 279 RBIs this season with Valerie Cagle (42), McKenzie Clark (39), Alia Logoleo (36) and Maddie Moore (36) leading the charge. A total of 15 batters have tallied at least one RBI this season, including 10 in double digits
11 Tigers combined for 104 multi-hit games led by Alex Brown (20), McKenzie Clark (17), Maddie Moore (15), Valerie Cagle (15) and Alia Logoleo (11).
NCAA TOURNAMENT
Clemson has made an NCAA Regional appearance every year the Tigers have been postseason eligible (no postseason occurred in the Tigers’ inaugural season due to COVID)
The Tigers have advanced to Super Regionals in both 2022 and 2023 (2022 – Stillwater Super Regional; 2023 – Norman Super Regional) after hosting as the No. 10 and No. 16 national seeds, respectively
Clemson made its first postseason appearance in 2021 traveling to the Tuscaloosa Regional as the two seed at that regional
The Tigers are 8-7 all-time in the NCAA Tournament, including 8-3 in regional games
BUFORD PIPELINE
Redshirt seniors JoJo Hyatt and Arielle Oda are in their sixth year with the Clemson Softball program in 2024
The duo both attended Buford HS in Buford, Ga., and signed with the Tigers during their senior year
The two joined the program in the fall of 2018 as two of the first-ever members of the softball program and participated in practice during Team 0’s initial year
Members of the inaugural season in 2020, these two have been a part of every historical milestone Clemson has had (from the stadium being built to being shutdown in 2020 due to COVID to winning an ACC Championship in 2021 to hosting a Regional and making Super Regionals in 2022 and 2023)
The two are looking to help Team 5 ‘Knock Down the Door’ during the 2024 season by making it a step farther than this team ever has before
This season, Oda has started in 48 games and racked up a .440 on-base percentage with 34 hits, 24 walks and been hit by four pitches. She also holds a career-high .301 average with 37 runs and 12 RBIs
In the 2024 ACC Quarterfinal game, Oda tied her career-high with three runs scored against Virginia
Read Hyatt and Oda’s full story from high school to sixth-year at Clemson in ‘The Last Inning.’
-Via Clemson Athletic Communications