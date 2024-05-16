Where to watch Clemson softball vs. Southeastern Louisiana Regionals matchup

GAME SETUPS

Clemson: Roster | Schedule | Game Notes (PDF)

PREVIEW

The only opponent in the Tuscaloosa Regional that Clemson has faced before is Alabama. Clemson has yet to face Southeastern Louisiana or USC Upstate in program history

Clemson’s pitching staff maintains a 2.22 ERA through 349.2 innings of work and has 271 strikeouts

The Tigers hold a .297 batting average. Clemson also has a .477 slugging percentage and .389 on-base percentage

Clemson is in its fifth season of competition and has made a postseason appearance in each year eligible

QUICK HITS

The Tigers have 279 RBIs this season with Valerie Cagle (42), McKenzie Clark (39), Alia Logoleo (36) and Maddie Moore (36) leading the charge. A total of 15 batters have tallied at least one RBI this season, including 10 in double digits

NCAA TOURNAMENT

The Tigers are 8-7 all-time in the NCAA Tournament, including 8-3 in regional games

Clemson made its first postseason appearance in 2021 traveling to the Tuscaloosa Regional as the two seed at that regional

The Tigers have advanced to Super Regionals in both 2022 and 2023 (2022 – Stillwater Super Regional; 2023 – Norman Super Regional) after hosting as the No. 10 and No. 16 national seeds, respectively

Clemson has made an NCAA Regional appearance every year the Tigers have been postseason eligible (no postseason occurred in the Tigers’ inaugural season due to COVID)

BUFORD PIPELINE

Redshirt seniors JoJo Hyatt and Arielle Oda are in their sixth year with the Clemson Softball program in 2024

The duo both attended Buford HS in Buford, Ga., and signed with the Tigers during their senior year

The two joined the program in the fall of 2018 as two of the first-ever members of the softball program and participated in practice during Team 0’s initial year

Members of the inaugural season in 2020, these two have been a part of every historical milestone Clemson has had (from the stadium being built to being shutdown in 2020 due to COVID to winning an ACC Championship in 2021 to hosting a Regional and making Super Regionals in 2022 and 2023)

The two are looking to help Team 5 ‘Knock Down the Door’ during the 2024 season by making it a step farther than this team ever has before

This season, Oda has started in 48 games and racked up a .440 on-base percentage with 34 hits, 24 walks and been hit by four pitches. She also holds a career-high .301 average with 37 runs and 12 RBIs

In the 2024 ACC Quarterfinal game, Oda tied her career-high with three runs scored against Virginia