Where to watch Clemson softball vs. Southeastern Louisiana Regionals matchup

alex turri
CLEMSON (34-17) VS. SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA (45-13)

GAME SETUPS

  • 🆚 Opponent: vs. Southeastern Louisiana

  • 🗓 Date/Time: Friday, May 17 • 2 p.m. ET

  • 📍 Venue: John and Ann Rhoads Softball Stadium • Tuscaloosa, Ala.

  • 📺 Watch: ACC Network

  • 📊 Stats: Live Stats

  • 📻 Radio: ClemsonTigers App & 105.5 TheROAR

Clemson: Roster | Schedule | Game Notes (PDF)

PREVIEW

  • Clemson is in its fifth season of competition and has made a postseason appearance in each year eligible

  • The Tigers hold a .297 batting average. Clemson also has a .477 slugging percentage and .389 on-base percentage

  • Clemson’s pitching staff maintains a 2.22 ERA through 349.2 innings of work and has 271 strikeouts

  • The only opponent in the Tuscaloosa Regional that Clemson has faced before is Alabama. Clemson has yet to face Southeastern Louisiana or USC Upstate in program history

QUICK HITS

  • Clemson has outscored opponents 307-151 this season

  • Clemson had 419 hits through 51 games, including posting 63 doubles, 54 home runs and 14 triples

  • The Tigers have 279 RBIs this season with Valerie Cagle (42), McKenzie Clark (39), Alia Logoleo (36) and Maddie Moore (36) leading the charge. A total of 15 batters have tallied at least one RBI this season, including 10 in double digits

  • 11 Tigers combined for 104 multi-hit games led by Alex Brown (20), McKenzie Clark (17), Maddie Moore (15), Valerie Cagle (15) and Alia Logoleo (11).

NCAA TOURNAMENT

  • Clemson has made an NCAA Regional appearance every year the Tigers have been postseason eligible (no postseason occurred in the Tigers’ inaugural season due to COVID)

  • The Tigers have advanced to Super Regionals in both 2022 and 2023 (2022 – Stillwater Super Regional; 2023 – Norman Super Regional) after hosting as the No. 10 and No. 16 national seeds, respectively

  • Clemson made its first postseason appearance in 2021 traveling to the Tuscaloosa Regional as the two seed at that regional

  • The Tigers are 8-7 all-time in the NCAA Tournament, including 8-3 in regional games

BUFORD PIPELINE

  • Redshirt seniors JoJo Hyatt and Arielle Oda are in their sixth year with the Clemson Softball program in 2024

  • The duo both attended Buford HS in Buford, Ga., and signed with the Tigers during their senior year

  • The two joined the program in the fall of 2018 as two of the first-ever members of the softball program and participated in practice during Team 0’s initial year

  • Members of the inaugural season in 2020, these two have been a part of every historical milestone Clemson has had (from the stadium being built to being shutdown in 2020 due to COVID to winning an ACC Championship in 2021 to hosting a Regional and making Super Regionals in 2022 and 2023)

  • The two are looking to help Team 5 ‘Knock Down the Door’ during the 2024 season by making it a step farther than this team ever has before

  • This season, Oda has started in 48 games and racked up a .440 on-base percentage with 34 hits, 24 walks and been hit by four pitches. She also holds a career-high .301 average with 37 runs and 12 RBIs

  • In the 2024 ACC Quarterfinal game, Oda tied her career-high with three runs scored against Virginia

  • Read Hyatt and Oda’s full story from high school to sixth-year at Clemson in ‘The Last Inning.’

