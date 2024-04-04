Where, when, how to watch the 2024 St. Louis Cardinals home opener

ST. LOUIS – We’re just hours away from the St. Louis Cardinals’ home opener!

The Cardinals begin the home portion of their 2024 season Thursday at Busch Stadium against the Miami Marlins.

If you can’t attend Opening Day at the ballpark, here’s what you need to know in order to watch.

First pitch: 3:15 p.m.

Stream: Bally Sports Midwest or MLB.TV

Bally Sports Midwest, as per usual, will kick off the season with an extended pregame show that begins at 1:30 p.m. That will include some interviews to start, then quickly moves into the coverage of the pregame ceremonies around 2:30 pm.

To find a cable service that uses Bally Sports Midwest near you, click here.

MLB.TV can be used to broadcast the game if you don’t live in the St. Louis DMA. If you live in Missouri or Illinois, most likely, this will not be an option due to local blackout restrictions. MLB.TV has not announced potential plans for coverage of the pregame cermonies.

Fans without access to either can also follow along the game on local radio station 1120 KMOX.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.