Where to watch and how to follow the 2024 Preakness Stakes
Where to watch and how to follow Saturday’s Grade 1, $2 million Preakness Stakes, the second leg of North American thoroughbred racing’s Triple Crown.
Post time is 6:50 p.m. (EDT) at Pimlico Race Course (including infield, total capacity of 109,748) in Baltimore.
Television
Network: NBC
Announcers: TBA
TV schedule: Preakness Stakes coverage on NBC will run from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. (EDT). Coverage of the early races on the Preakness undercard will be on CNBC from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. (EDT).
Where to find NBC:
Over the air: Channel 18 (in Lexington)
Spectrum cable: Channel 8 (in Lexington)
DISH Network: Channel 18 (in Lexington)
DirecTV: Channel 18 (in Lexington)
U-verse: Channel 18 (in Lexington)
Where to find CNBC:
Spectrum cable: Channel 41
DISH Network: Channel 208
DirecTV: Channel 355
U-verse: Channel 216 (Channel 1216 High Definition)
Radio
Over the air: None in the Lexington market
Satellite radio: XM Channel 85, Sirius Channel 85, Internet Channel 85
Internet
Live video: After signing in with your cable TV provider, you can livestream the Preakness Stakes at NBCSports.com, on Peacock or on the NBC Sports app.
