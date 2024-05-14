Where to watch and how to follow the 2024 Preakness Stakes

Where to watch and how to follow Saturday’s Grade 1, $2 million Preakness Stakes, the second leg of North American thoroughbred racing’s Triple Crown.

Post time is 6:50 p.m. (EDT) at Pimlico Race Course (including infield, total capacity of 109,748) in Baltimore.

Television

Network: NBC

Announcers: TBA

TV schedule: Preakness Stakes coverage on NBC will run from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. (EDT). Coverage of the early races on the Preakness undercard will be on CNBC from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. (EDT).

Where to find NBC:

Over the air: Channel 18 (in Lexington)

Spectrum cable: Channel 8 (in Lexington)

DISH Network: Channel 18 (in Lexington)

DirecTV: Channel 18 (in Lexington)

U-verse: Channel 18 (in Lexington)

Where to find CNBC:

Spectrum cable: Channel 41

DISH Network: Channel 208

DirecTV: Channel 355

U-verse: Channel 216 (Channel 1216 High Definition)

Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan, with jockey Brian Hernandez again riding, will seek to add the second leg of the 2024 Triple Crown Saturday in the 149th running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.

Radio

Over the air: None in the Lexington market

Satellite radio: XM Channel 85, Sirius Channel 85, Internet Channel 85

Trainer Bob Baffert will saddle morning line favorite Muth and Imagination in the 2024 Preakness Stakes. Baffert has saddled the Preakness winner eight times previously.

Internet

Live video: After signing in with your cable TV provider, you can livestream the Preakness Stakes at NBCSports.com, on Peacock or on the NBC Sports app.

Twitter: @markcstory; @cdrummond97; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and KentuckySports.com pages

The Preakness Stakes entries: Click here

The odds: Click here

For postrace coverage: Kentucky.com