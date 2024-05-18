Where to watch the 2024 Preakness Stakes live stream

The Triple Crown has reached its next stop. After the 150th Kentucky Derby, horse racing heads to Maryland for the 149th Preakness Stakes. This is the second race in the Triple Crown, with the third being the Belmont Stakes. The 2024 Preakness Stakes is held at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.

Mystik Dan opened as the morning line favorite at 5-2. Mystik Dan ran a magical race at Churchill Downs, narrowly beating Sierra Leone to win the 2024 Kentucky Derby. No horse has won the Triple Crown since 2018’s Justify. Mystik Dan’s toughest competition will be Catching Freedom and Imagination, both at 6-1.

Watch the 2024 Preakness Stakes live stream on NBC

Let's run it back with @whr and see how #MystikDan became a champion at Churchill. Next step ➡️ #Preakness149 pic.twitter.com/VEj64f9Leg — Preakness Stakes (@PreaknessStakes) May 16, 2024

The 149th Preakness States will air on NBC at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, May 18. The actual running of the Preakness will start at around 7:01 p.m. ET/4:01 p.m. PT. Horse racing fans can also catch the action on the NBC Sports app or NBCSports.com. Log in with a TV provider for access.

Watch the 2024 Preakness Stakes on NBC

Watch the 2024 Preakness Stakes live stream on Peacock

Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

If you do not have NBC, stream the Preakness Stakes on Peacock. Every Triple Crown event, including the Preakness Stakes and the upcoming Belmont Stakes, is available on Peacock. Both Peacock plans — Premium with ads and Premium Plus — will have the horse race. Premium costs $6 per month and Premium Plus costs $12 per month.

Buy at Peacock TV

Watch the 2024 Preakness Stakes live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Catch horse racing on NBC with a subscription to Hulu with Live TV. Hulu with Live TV customers receive over 90 channels of popular sports and entertainment networks, including NBC, TNT, USA, CBS, and Food Network. A subscription to Hulu with Live TV costs $76 a month, however, bundle plans of Hulu with Live TV, Disney+, and ESPN+ start at $77 per month.

Buy at Hulu

Watch the 2024 Preakness Stakes live stream on Fubo

Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Fubo subscribers can watch sports and live TV without cable. With the ability to cancel anytime, Fubo has no long-term commitments. Customers can pick from three plans — Pro at $80 per month, Elite at $90 per month, and Premier at $100 per month. New customers can take advantage of a free trial.

Buy at fuboTV

Watch the 2024 Preakness Stakes live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV

With Sling TV, customers have the power to customize their entertainment. Watch programs on the go with the mobile app and record your favorite programs with Cloud DVR. The Orange plan costs $40 per month, with the Blue at $45 per month. If you’re interested in the 2024 Preakness Stakes, subscribe to the Blue because it features NBC. New customers will receive $25 off for the first month.

Buy at SLING TV

Watch the 2024 Preakness Stakes live stream on YouTube TV

Digital Trends

One of the best streaming TV services on the market is YouTube TV. Watch live television on over 100 channels, including NBC, FS1, ABC, ESPN, and CNN. Sign up for a free trial to experience YouTube TV. After the trial, $58 per month is what you’ll pay for the first three months. The rate then increases to $73 per month with a YouTube TV Base Plan.

Buy at YouTube TV

Watch the 2024 Preakness Stakes live stream from abroad with a VPN

Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

For more privacy and security, use a VPN, and then pair it with your internet connection. VPNs protect your online identity by hiding your IP address, meaning you can use public Wi-Fi safely. VPNs also work around regional broadcast restrictions to ensure a better streaming experience. When it’s time to pick a VPN, we recommend NordVPN, which offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Buy at NordVPN