Where to watch the 2024 NBA Draft Lottery live stream

The trajectory of at least one franchise will change on Sunday at the 2024 NBA Draft Lottery. The lottery determines the first 14 picks in the 2024 NBA Draft. Last year, the San Antonio Spurs won the draft lottery and used the No. 1 pick on French phenom Victor Wembanyama. There are no generational players like Wembanyama in this year’s draft. However, securing the No. 1 selection is still a priority for every team in the lottery.

The 14 teams that missed the 2024 NBA playoffs participate in the draft lottery. Each team is assigned oddsfor winning the No. 1 pick. The two teams with the best odds for the No. 1 pick are the Detroit Pistons (14%) and Washington Wizards (14%). The Charlotte Hornets (13.3%), Portland Trail Blazers (13.2%), and San Antonio Spurs (10.5%) round out the top five.

Watch the 2024 NBA Draft Lottery live stream on ABC

Six ties among teams with identical regular-season records were broken today through random drawings to determine the order of selection for the 2024 #NBADraft presented by State Farm. Complete results ➡️ https://t.co/K2bNm5ivRJ — NBA Draft (@NBADraft) April 22, 2024

The 2024 NBA Draft Lottery will air live on ABC at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT on Sunday, May 12. The playoff game between the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers will begin after the lottery ends. The lottery can be streamed on ABC.com, ESPN.com, the ABC app, and the ESPN app. Log in with your TV provider for access.

Watch the 2024 NBA Draft Lottery on ABC

Watch the 2024 NBA Draft Lottery live stream on Fubo

Catch ABC’s coverage of the 2024 NBA Draft Lottery and NBA playoffs on Fubo. With a subscription to Fubo, customers can enjoy live sports and TV on over 200-plus channels, including ABC, Fox, FS1, ESPN, and FX. Choose between three plans: Pro at $80 per month, Elite at $90 per month, and Premier at $100 per month. Fubo offers a free trial with the ability to cancel at any time.

Watch the 2024 NBA Draft Lottery live stream on YouTube TV

Basketball fans can watch the NBA on YouTube TV. The 2024 NBA Playoffs on ESPN and Turner Networks are also available on YouTube TV. Watch games on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, and TNT. Sign up for YouTube TV and only pay $58 per month for the first three months. The rate then increases to $73 per month with a YouTube TV Base Plan. However, you can first experience the service with a free trial.

Watch the 2024 NBA Draft Lottery live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV customers can enjoy live sports, entertainment, and news. You won’t miss a shot in the NBA Playoffs with Sling. Customers can choose between Orange at $40 per month and Blue at $45 per month. Receive 50% off the first month if you sign up today. Orange has 32 channels, while Blue provides 42 channels, with the latter featuring ABC.

Watch the 2024 NBA Draft Lottery live stream on Hulu with Live TV

If you like the NBA, consider purchasing a subscription to Hulu with Live TV. The live TV service includes 90 live and on-demand channels, including ESPN, ABC, TNT, ESPN2, and TBS. Hulu with Live TV starts at $76 per month. However, bundle plans — Hulu with Live TV, ESPN+, and Disney+ — begin at $77 per month and provide three services for the price of one.

Watch the 2024 NBA Draft Lottery live stream from abroad with a VPN

Streaming the NBA Draft Lottery could be difficult while using a foreign connection. To alleviate these issues while you’re abroad, download a VPN before leaving the house. A VPN works to bypass regional broadcast restrictions, so you can essentially watch the lottery from anywhere in the world with an internet connection. Also, VPNs add more privacy and security to your connection. Our pick is NordVPN, which offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

