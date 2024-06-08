Where to watch the 2024 French Open women’s and men’s finals

Carine06/Yannick Jamot / Wiki Commons

The 2024 French Open concludes this weekend with the women’s and men’s finals. No. 1 Iga Swiatek faces No. 12 Jasmine Paolini on the women’s side, while No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz plays No. 4 Alexander Zverev in the men’s final. Both finals will be contested at the Stade Roland Garros in Paris, France.

If Swiatek defeats Paolini, it will be her third consecutive French Open title. However, Paolini will attempt to be the ultimate underdog and capture her first career Grand Slam. On the men’s side, Alcaraz is looking to capture his third Grand Slam before he turns 22. But beating Zverev will be a tall task as the German attempts to win his first major championship.

Both the women’s and men’s finals will air on NBC. The women’s final between Swiatek and Paolini begins at 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT on Saturday, June 8. The men’s final between Alcaraz and Zverev starts at 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT on Sunday, June 9. Watch the finals on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. Log in with your TV provider for full access.

The women’s and men’s finals of the 2024 French Open will be available to stream on Peacock. Tennis fans can sign up for one of Peacock’s two plans: Premium with ads or Premium Plus.

Premium with ads costs $6 per month and Premium Plus costs $12 per month. The tennis finals can be seen on both plans, so pick whichever fits your preference.

Catch both of the French Open finals on NBC with a subscription to Hulu with Live TV. With Hulu with Live TV, viewers can watch sports, news, and entertainment on over 90 channels, including NBC, Comedy Central, ABC, ESPN, and TNT. Customers can purchase Hulu with Live TV for $76 per month. However, there is a bundle plan consisting of Hulu with Live TV, ESPN+, and Disney+ for a monthly price of $77.

NBC is available on Fubo, a live-streaming TV service with no long-term commitments. Customers can choose among three plans: Pro at $80 per month, Elite at $90 per month, and Premier at $100 per month. Fubo is similar to cable because of its high selection of channels. However, you don’t need a cable box to enjoy Fubo. Additionally, Fubo offers free trials to new customers.

Sling TV is a great option for those customers looking for customizable channel lineups and flexible streaming capabilities. Subscribers can choose between the Orange plan at $40 per month and the Blue plan at $45 per month. New customers will receive $25 off the first month. To watch NBC, sign up for the Blue plan.

Watch live sports, news, and entertainment with a subscription to YouTube TV. Customers can access over 100 of the most popular channels, including NBC, ESPN, ABC, CBS, and Fox. For the first three months, new customers will only pay $58 per month. After three months, the rate moves to $73 per month.

If you are traveling during the finals or plan to watch with public Wi-Fi, then we strongly suggest downloading a VPN. With a VPN, customers add an extra layer of security and privacy to their connection. This will help prevent phishing attacks and hackers from accessing your information. In our opinion, the best VPN is NordVPN, which offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

