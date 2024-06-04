Where to watch and how to follow the 2024 Belmont Stakes

Where to watch and how to follow Saturday’s Grade 1, $2 million Belmont Stakes, the third leg of North American thoroughbred racing’s Triple Crown.

Post time is 6:41 p.m. (EDT) at Saratoga Race Course (capacity capped at 50,000 for the Belmont Stakes) in Saratoga Springs, New York.

Normally run at Belmont Park at a distance of 1 1/2 miles, the 2024 Belmont will be contested at 1 1/4 miles.

The race was moved because Belmont Park is undergoing a $455 million renovation that will yield a new sports and entertainment complex scheduled to open in Elmont, New York, in 2026.

Though both Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan and Preakness Stakes victor Seize the Grey are among the 10 horses entered in the Belmont Stakes, trainer Chad Brown’s Sierra Leone is the morning line betting favorite..

Television

Network: Fox

Announcers: Hosts, Curt Menefee, Charissa Thompson; race caller, Frank Mirahmadi; analysts, Tom Amoss, Richard Migliore; handicappers, Chris Fallica, Jonathan Kinchen; reporters Tom Rinaldi, Maggie Wolfendale.

TV schedule: Belmont Stakes coverage on Fox will run from 4 to 7 p.m. (EDT).

Early races on the Belmont Stakes day card will be carried on FS1 from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Starting at 4 p.m. FS1 will be provide an alternate Belmont Stakes broadcast that Fox Sports says will be directed toward the “the experienced horse player.”

Where to find Fox:

Over the air: Channel 56 (in Lexington)

Spectrum cable: Channel 7 (in Lexington)

DISH Network: Channel 56 (in Lexington)

DirecTV: Channel 56 (in Lexington)

U-verse: Channel 56 (in Lexington)

Where to find FS1:

Spectrum cable: Channel 67

DISH Network: Channel 150

DirecTV: Channel 219

U-verse: Channel 652 (Channel 1652 High Definition)

Trainer D. Wayne Lukas, center, will saddle Preakness Stakes winner Seize the Grey in Saturday’s 156th running of the Belmont Stakes. Lukas, 88, will be seeking his fifth Belmont States win.

Radio

Over the air: None in the Lexington market

Satellite radio: XM Channel 83, Sirius Channel 83, Internet Channel 83

Internet

Live video: After signing in with your cable TV provider, you can livestream the Belmont Stakes on the Fox Sports app or on FoxSports.com.

Twitter: @markcstory; @cdrummond97; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and KentuckySports.com pages

The Belmont Stakes entries: Click here

The odds: Click here

For postrace coverage: Kentucky.com

