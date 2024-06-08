Where to watch the 2024 Belmont Stakes live stream

The final leg of the Triple Crown will take place Saturday at the 2024 Belmont Stakes. Known as “The Test of the Champion,” the Belmont Stakes is typically held at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York. Due to construction at Belmont, the 156th running of the Belmont Stakes will be in upstate New York at Saratoga Race Course.

Ten horses are running in the Belmont Stakes, including 2024 Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan and 2024 Preakness Stakes winner Seize the Grey. With Seize the Grey’s win over Mystik Dan at the Preakness, there will be no Triple Crown winner in 2024. Seize the Grey, Mystik Dan, Sierra Leone, and Mindframe should be in contention to win the Belmont.

Coverage of the 2024 Belmont Stakes airs on Fox at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT on Saturday, June 8. The Belmont Stakes race will start around 6:41 p.m. ET/3:41 p.m. PT. Horse racing fans can stream the race on the Fox Sports app. Make sure to log in with a TV provider for access.

Start watching horse racing and other sports with a Fubo subscription. Fubo offers a mix of sports and entertainment, both live and on demand. There are no long-term commitments, and subscribers can cancel whenever. Fubo offers three plans: Pro at $80 per month, Elite at $90 per month, and Premier at $100 per month. New customers can sign up for a free trial.

One of the best live-streaming services on the market is Sling TV. With Sling TV, subscribers can customize their entertainment by choosing the channel lineup they want to watch. Watch on any streaming device and record your favorite programs with Cloud DVR. Sling TV’s plans include Orange at $40 per month and Blue at $45 per month. To watch the Belmont Stakes, sign up for Blue because it contains Fox. If you sign up today, you will receive $25 off the first month.

YouTube TV is one of the top TV sports streaming services. Fans can watch the Belmont on Fox, and the NBA Finals and Stanley Cup Finals on ABC. Enjoy over 100 channels in sports, news, and entertainment. New customers will pay $58 per month for the first three months. After three months, the rate jumps to $73 per month.

Watch the Belmont Stakes on Fox with a subscription to Hulu with Live TV. With Hulu with Live TV, customers will receive over 90 channels, including ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, NBC, and ABC. Hulu with Live TV’s base subscription costs $76 a month. However, customers can bundle Hulu with Live TV, Disney+, and ESPN+ for one price starting at $77 per month.

Protect your internet connection and security with a VPN, aka virtual private network. With a VPN, users have an extra layer of security that will protect their online identity. This is very important to have, especially when traveling. When using a VPN, our pick is NordVPN, which offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

