Where to watch the 2023 NFL Draft: Chicago Bears preview, reaction and recap

Where to watch NFL Draft: Bears preview, reaction, recap originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

It's finally NFL Draft Day.

Teams around the league will be selecting college players to bolster their rosters, including the Chicago Bears who will take their first player with the ninth-overall pick.

Or will general manager Ryan Poles trade up? Or will he trade down to add more draft capital?

The answers to those questions are on the horizon, as the 2023 NFL Draft is about to get ticking.

Here is everything you need to know to watch the NFL Draft.

How to watch the 2023 NFL Draft

ESPN, ABC and NFL Network will broadcast the 2023 NFL Draft, which begin at 7 p.m. CT.

NBC Sports Chicago will also have coverage before, during and after the NFL Draft:

5:00 p.m. CT – Draft Night in Chicago: First Round Preview

Laurence Holmes previews the draft with former Bears head coach Dave Wannstedt and former Bears defensive end Alex Brown, who was drafted by the Bears in the fourth round of the 2002 NFL Draft. This will air on NBC Sports Chicago before White Sox Pregame Live.

7:00 p.m. CT – Draft Night in Chicago: First Round Reaction

Under Center Podcast's Ken Davis hosts with Bears reporter Alex Shapiro and draft analyst Glynn Morgan on the panel. NBC's Mike Berman will do a hit live from Kansas City, the site of the 2023 NFL Draft. Bears Insider Josh Schrock will also report live from Halas Hall, the Bears' team facility.

This will stream on NBC Sports Chicago's social channels, Twitch and YouTube. It will also stream on NBC Chicago's digital channel on Peacock, Roku, Samsung and other platforms.

9:30 – Draft Night in Chicago: First Round Recap

Immediately following White Sox Postgame Live, Laurence Holmes will be joined by Alex Brown and former NFL tight end Clay Harbor to break down the Bear picks.

Where to stream the 2023 NFL Draft

The draft will be available to stream on WatchESPN, CBS Sports HQ, NFL.com and fuboTV (free trial).

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.