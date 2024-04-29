Where to watch, how to follow the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby
Where to watch and how to follow Saturday’s $5 million, Grade 1 Kentucky Derby, the first leg of North American thoroughbred racing’s Triple Crown.
Post time is 6:57 p.m. (EDT) at Churchill Downs (seating capacity of approximately 165,000) in Louisville.
Television
Network: NBC
Announcers: TBA.
TV schedule: Kentucky Derby coverage on NBC will run from 2:30 to 7:30 p.m. (EDT). Coverage of the early races on the Derby undercard will be on USA Network from noon to 2:30 p.m. (EDT).
Where to find NBC:
Over the air: Channel 18 (in Lexington)
Spectrum cable: Channel 8 (in Lexington)
DISH Network: Channel 18 (in Lexington)
DirecTV: Channel 18 (in Lexington)
U-verse: Channel 18 (in Lexington)
Where to find USA Network:
Spectrum cable: Channel 26
DISH Network: Channel 105
DirecTV: Channel 242
U-verse: Channel 124 (Channel 1124 High Definition)
Radio
Over the air: None in the Lexington market.
Satellite radio: XM Channel 85, Sirius Channel 85, Internet Channel 85
Internet
Live video: After signing in with your cable TV provider, you can livestream the Kentucky Derby at NBCSports.com, on Peacock or on the NBC Sports app.
Twitter: @johnclayiv; @markcstory; @JonHale_HL; @cdrummond97; @cmakauskas; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader
Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and KentuckySports.com pages
The Kentucky Derby entries: Click here
The odds: Click here
For postrace coverage: Kentucky.com
