Where to watch, how to follow the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby

Where to watch and how to follow Saturday’s $5 million, Grade 1 Kentucky Derby, the first leg of North American thoroughbred racing’s Triple Crown.

Post time is 6:57 p.m. (EDT) at Churchill Downs (seating capacity of approximately 165,000) in Louisville.

Television

Network: NBC

Announcers: TBA.

TV schedule: Kentucky Derby coverage on NBC will run from 2:30 to 7:30 p.m. (EDT). Coverage of the early races on the Derby undercard will be on USA Network from noon to 2:30 p.m. (EDT).

Where to find NBC:

Over the air: Channel 18 (in Lexington)

Spectrum cable: Channel 8 (in Lexington)

DISH Network: Channel 18 (in Lexington)

DirecTV: Channel 18 (in Lexington)

U-verse: Channel 18 (in Lexington)

Where to find USA Network:

Spectrum cable: Channel 26

DISH Network: Channel 105

DirecTV: Channel 242

U-verse: Channel 124 (Channel 1124 High Definition)

Radio

Over the air: None in the Lexington market.

Satellite radio: XM Channel 85, Sirius Channel 85, Internet Channel 85

Trainer Todd Pletcher will seek his third Kentucky Derby triumph when he saddles Fierceness on Saturday for the 150th Run for the Roses at Churchill Downs.

Internet

Live video: After signing in with your cable TV provider, you can livestream the Kentucky Derby at NBCSports.com, on Peacock or on the NBC Sports app.

The Kentucky Derby entries: Click here

The odds: Click here

For postrace coverage: Kentucky.com

