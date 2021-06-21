Where do Washington’s triplets rank among the NFL’s best?

In the rich history of the NFL, there have been some impressive triplets. In this case, triplets refer to a quarterback, running back and a wide receiver or tight end.

The most popular may have been the Dallas Cowboys’ version of Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith and Michael Irvin in the 90s. Not only did the three produce big numbers, but those Dallas teams also won three Super Bowls, and all three players are immortalized in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Fast forward to 2021, and Jared Dubin of CBS Sports recently ranked all 32 teams and their triplets. Where did Washington rank on this list?

Dubin has Washington at No. 19:

Fitz has a very high ceiling and a very low floor, so a ranking just slightly below-average seems about right for a team that he’s quarterbacking. Gibson looked electric as a runner at times during his rookie season, but the team strangely did not involve him in the passing game often enough — a surprise, considering he was a hybrid receiver/rusher in college. McLaurin is a true No. 1 wideout who now has some help on the outside in the form of Curtis Samuel, and should find himself operating in more space, more often this year.

The New York Giants are ranked just ahead of Washington at No. 18 with quarterback Daniel Jones, running back Saquon Barkley and wide receiver Kenny Golladay.

For Washington, ranking No. 19 is more than fair. Consider the volatility with Ryan Fitzpatrick at quarterback. He could play like one of six or seven best quarterbacks in the NFL on any given week, and the next week turn the ball over multiple times.

There is hope the Washington offense will be among the best in the NFL in 2021 with the Fitzpatrick, Terry McLaurin, Antonio Gibson, Curtis Samuel, Logan Thomas, J.D. McKissic and Dyami Brown.

There will certainly be no excuses for Fitzpatrick next season.