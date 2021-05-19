Where is Washington’s defense in Bleacher Report’s post-draft rankings?

The Washington Football Team posted one of the more impressive one-year defensive turnarounds in 2020. Under new head coach Ron Rivera and new defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio, the WFT finished No. 2 in total defense in 2020.

That performance helped Washington win the NFC East, despite one of the statistically worst offensive units in the NFL.

Now, that’s not to say Washington’s defense was perfect in 2020. It wasn’t. The Football Team ranked No. 14 in run defense, despite the presence of four former first-round picks on the defensive line. Washington allowed almost 113 yards per game on the ground.

Instead of Rivera just hoping his team would naturally progress in year two, he made it a point to get better.

Bleacher Report recently released their post-NFL draft defensive rankings for 2021, and Washington came in at No. 3 behind Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay and the Los Angeles Rams.

Here’s what B/R had to say about the WFT:

The Washington Football Team parlayed one of the best defensive performances of the 2020 campaign into a surprise run to the NFC East title. They should be even better this year thanks to some shrewd moves in the draft and on the open market. No player will have more of an impact on this defense than Jamin Davis, the linebacker prospect that the club picked up at No. 19 overall. Davis will thrive behind Washington’s loaded defensive line, possessing the speed to get sideline to sideline swiftly and surge through holes to disrupt in the backfield. Third-round cornerback Benjamin St-Juste should see a good amount of snaps as a rookie as well. The Football Team didn’t make too much noise in free agency, but signing cornerback William Jackson will offset the loss of Ronald Darby. The club didn’t need to make any further big-money signings following a fantastic year on defense.

Washington improved at cornerback when it replaced Darby with Jackson. The Football Team has also added depth at both cornerback and safety in free agency and the draft.

Davis is an instant starter for Washington’s defense at linebacker. He can play all three downs and will also be an asset in coverage — something Washington has lacked from that position.

If they can avoid major injuries, the Washington Football Team should once again be outstanding on defense in 2021.