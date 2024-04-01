Where Warriors, Kings now stand in Western Conference playoff picture originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The Warriors strengthened their spot in the standings, and the Kings gained ground in the wild Western Conference playoff picture on Sunday.

- OKC and DEN clinch playoff spots as OKC moves into 1st

- DAL wins 7th straight, moves into 5th

- SAC wins and moves into 7th pic.twitter.com/ldaIhCUGnG — NBA (@NBA) April 1, 2024

At Frost Bank Center, Golden State outlasted Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs by a score of 117-113, with star point guard Steph Curry pouring in 33 points and veteran forward Draymond Green following close behind with a 21-point, 11-assist double-double in the win.

The Warriors still hold the final NBA play-in tournament spot as the West's No. 10 seed, improving to 40-34 and jumping out to a two-game lead over the Houston Rockets (38-36), whose win streak ended at 11 games with their 125-107 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday.

Golden State remains 1.5 games behind the Los Angeles Lakers for the No. 9 spot, however, after LeBron James scored 40 points in their 116-104 win over the Brooklyn Nets.

Later Sunday evening at Golden 1 Center, the Kings rebounded nicely from two consecutive losses to the Mavericks with a commanding 127-106 win over the Utah Jazz.

Sacramento big man Domantas Sabonis extended his NBA-record double-double streak to 57 games, while Harrison Barnes (24), De'Aaron Fox (25) and Keegan Murray (24) combined for 73 points in the absence of Malik Monk to remain in the play-in-tournament bracket.

The win helped the Kings move up in the standings, up from eighth place to seventh over the idle Phoenix Suns, who didn't play Sunday. Phoenix and Sacramento now hold the same record at 43-31, but the Kings own the tiebreaker.

Here's the updated Western Conference standings through Sunday's NBA action:

The Warriors and Kings both are off Monday but will resume play Tuesday night. Sacramento faces the Clippers at 7 p.m. PT from Golden 1 Center, while Golden State returns home to Chase Center to play the Mavericks, also at 7 p.m. PT.